Park City drivers hit deer in several locations

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of reports involving drivers colliding with deer.

On Thursday, Aug. 12 at 11:40 p.m., the police were told a driver hit a deer, apparently on Deer Valley Drive between the Main Street area and the Bonanza Drive intersection. The animal was in a travel lane, the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs whether the deer was alive.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 11:23 p.m., a driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive.

Earlier on Aug. 10, the police were told of deer near a road. The police at 9:10 p.m. received a report of deer “that are all over the highway” on both sides of the road in the area of Park Avenue and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. Some were attempting to cross a street, the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated it “looks like they are in distress,” according to police logs.

One minute earlier, a driver reported hitting a deer at the same intersection. The deer was walking after the accident, the police were told.

The police, meanwhile, also received reports of moose sightings.

On Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:50 p.m., a moose was seen near residences on Deer Valley Drive. The day before, at 5:41 p.m., a moose was seen in a front yard on Prospector Drive before it walked to the side of a residence. The person who contacted the police was worried a driver may hit the the animal.

The police regularly receive reports of deer and moose sightings.