Park City drivers hit pedestrian, bicyclist in separate accidents

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday reported an accident between a driver and a pedestrian and a separate case involving a driver and a bicyclist.

The accident with the pedestrian was reported at 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive. The police said in an online posting a woman was walking across Kearns Boulevard in a location where there is not a crosswalk. The driver, heading westbound on Kearns Boulevard in a 2012 Subaru Forester, braked but was unable to stop before striking the woman, the police said.

The Police Department said the woman was taken by ambulance to Park City Hospital with what were described as minor to moderate injuries to her back and legs.

The injured woman is 50 and from Coalville while the driver is a 43-year-old woman from Park City.

The police were continuing the investigation late in the week.

Earlier in the day, at 2:35 p.m., the police reported a driver hit a bicyclist at the Bonanza Drive-Prospector Avenue intersection. The police said a 2003 Mercedes-Benz of an unspecified model driven by a 16-year-old boy was traveling southbound on Bonanza Drive and made a left turn onto Prospector Avenue, striking a bicyclist who was northbound on Bonanza Drive.

The bicyclist, a woman who is 61 and from Park City, sustained a minor injury to the left knee, the police said. She was treated at the scene and released.