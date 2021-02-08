Park City drivers involved in series of minor traffic accidents

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of minor traffic accidents as drivers struggled in the snow.

Some of the accidents were reported on Friday.

Two accidents that day were reported at or close to the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 8th Street in quick succession starting at 4:56 p.m. In the first case, a driver hit a railing and the vehicle required a tow. Shortly afterward, at 5:24 p.m., a driver hit the vehicle involved in the earlier accident. Nobody was injured in either of the accidents, the police said.

The spot can sometimes become tricky for traffic as 8th Street occupies a strategic location for drivers headed in or out of the Main Street core.

Some of the other cases that day included:

• a slide-off accident at or close to the Old Town roundabout at 4:43 p.m. The vehicle required a tow, the police said.

• an accident at 4:37 p.m. on Park Avenue at the exit of a parking lot. One of the vehicles “plowed into” the other, the place were told.

• an accident on Holiday Ranch Loop Road at 3:21 p.m.

Public police logs did not indicate the accidents caused injuries.