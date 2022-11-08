Park City drivers struggle in first snowstorm as slide-offs mount

Police-blotter-image-5-1

It’s been months since it snowed in Park City like it did last week.

And drivers had some difficulties as the roads became slick.

The Park City Police Department reported a series of traffic accidents related to the wintry weather, as the snow challenged drivers across the city.

Accidents and other snow-related traffic cases were logged in disparate sections of Park City, Police Department logs showed. The police said none of the accidents involved serious injuries nor significant damage to the vehicles involved, but the cases so early in the season are nonetheless a reminder of the dangers of winter driving.

Some of the cases reported to the Police Department last week, primarily on Wednesday, Nov. 2, included:

• on Nov. 2 at 10:07 a.m., a pickup truck and a van slid off the road along S.R. 224. The police said the van was “stuck in the road” and was blocking southbound traffic.

• on Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m., a truck and trailer suffered a jackknife-style accident on Lowell Avenue. The road was blocked at the time of the report, the police were told.

• on Nov. 2 at 11:08 a.m., a Jeep Cherokee “tried to drive u hill but slid back down” somewhere on Woodside Avenue, the police said. The vehicle was “partially blocking traffic” at the time of the report.

• on Nov. 2 at 11:20 a.m., a van slid off the road on Royal Street. Another driver was assisting the person, the police said, and the van was not blocking the road at the time.

• on Nov. 2 at 11:31 a.m., a dump truck suffered a slide-off accident at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street. The truck was “off to the center” at the time of the report to the police.

• on Nov. 2 at 11:53 a.m., a Jeep reportedly slid off the road on Ontario Avenue and required “a pull out,” according to the police. A tow truck was summoned.

• on Nov. 2 at 2:13 p.m., a semi truck with what was described as “snow making equipment” was “stuck in the road blocking traffic” on Wheaton Way. The police said the truck created a traffic hazard.

There were other cases reported on roadways such as Royal Street, Deer Valley Drive and Golden Way.

The Police Department dealt with other sorts of cases caused by the snow.

Someone at 2:27 p.m. on Nov. 2 called the police requesting “assistance getting chains on tires” since “she doesn’t know how,” the police said. The person was parked outside the Main Street post office. Later that day, at 6:46 p.m., the police were informed two vehicles were parked on the street along American Saddler Drive. A snowplow crew needed the vehicles moved to plow that section of street, the police said.

The police on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10:17 a.m., meanwhile, pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Prospector Avenue after the vehicle was seen covered in snow. The police said there was approximately a foot of snow on the hood and the top of the truck, and the windshield was not cleared of snow and ice. The police said the driver entered a parking lot to address the issues.