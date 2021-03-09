Park City drop-and-load violations mount, likely reflecting continued solid tourism

The Park City Police Department last week encountered violations in the drop-and-load zones on Main Street.

The Park City Police Department last week reported a series of issues involving vehicles found in drop-and-load zones on Main Street without the proper permit, cases that likely reflect continuing solid tourism numbers as the final month of the ski season arrives.

Drivers must hold a permit to use a drop-and-load zone. The permits allow a driver to briefly pull over in a drop-and-load zone to pick someone up or let them out. They are designed for the transportation industry.

There have been numerous violations since the program was launched in late 2019. The drop-and-load zones were temporarily suspended as part of City Hall’s broad response to the spread of the novel coronavirus before being reintroduced at the beginning of the current ski season.

The Police Department since the reintroduction have consistently reported violations. Many of the violations result in warnings rather than citations. The cases continued last week, agents logs indicate.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Saturday, March 6, two vehicles were seen in a zone without the proper permit in the vicinity of Main Street and 7th Street in quick succession starting at 6 p.m. In one of the instances, the driver returned to move the vehicle, the police said.

• on Friday, March 5, four cases were logged between 5:24 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. Each of the cases was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.

• on Thursday, March 4, three reports were tallied between 6:33 p.m. and 7:11 p.m. In the 6:33 p.m. case, police logs said an officer “approached the vehicle and the vehicle proceeded to leave the area.”

• on Wednesday, March 3 at 7:19 p.m. and 7:23 p.m., vehicles were found without the permit at Main Street and 7th Street. The police said warnings were issued since the drivers had paid to park.

• on March 3 at 5:54 p.m., a violation was logged at Main Street and 7th Street. The police said a ticket was voided since the driver arrived and moved the vehicle.

The drop-and-load zones are meant to increase safety and reduce congestion in the Main Street core.