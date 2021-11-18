Park City dump truck crashes, spilling fuel
Accident is latest in series of cases on steep road
A dump truck crashed on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town on Thursday morning, another case involving an accident blamed on brake issues on the steep section of road.
The Park City Police Department said the truck was traveling on Marsac Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. The truck overturned, spilling a gravel load.
The police said the driver told investigators there were issues with the brakes. The driver did not want to leave the road, the police said.
The Police Department said a fuel tank on the truck was punctured during the accident. An unspecified amount of fuel leaked. A hazardous-materials team from the Park City Fire District responded to contain the leak.
Injuries were not reported at the accident scene, the police said.
Traffic was temporarily diverted from Marsac Avenue onto Twisted Branch Road and through Brighton Estates, which is located south of Park City.
There has been a series of accidents on Marsac Avenue over the decades blamed on brake failures. The road connects Deer Valley and Old Town, and there are especially steep sections between the two.
That section of Marsac Avenue is part of the state highway system, where it is signed S.R. 224.
The Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol occasionally conduct inspection operations designed to ensure the safety of trucks traveling downhill on Marsac Avenue.
