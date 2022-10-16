Park City economic development manager steps down

Economic Development manager Jonathan Weidenhamer earlier this year I Courtesy of Park City Municipal Corporation

© Tanzi Propst 2022

Park City Economic Development Manager Jonathan Weidenhamer, who worked on numerous capital projects and special events during his 23-year tenure with the municipality, has stepped down from his position.

The projects ranged from sidewalk updates and the construction of the China Bridge parking garage to the development of affordable housing projects and remodels of municipal buildings, including the Marsac Building and the Park City Library.

The economic development team also negotiated contracts to facilitate events including the Sundance Film Festival, the Kimball Arts Festival, Park City Kimball Arts Festival, and Park Silly Sunday Market.

Weidenhamer announced this week that he was departing. City Manager Matt Dias thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavors.

“Jon’s 23 years with PCMC demonstrate considerable commitment to our organization and community, including his work on the library renovation and Main Street improvements,” Dias said in a written statement. “Looking forward, we are excited to transform our Economic Development Department to incorporate and include the use of analytics, data science, and public financing tools.”

In an email to The Park Record, Weidenhamer said he wished nothing but the best for the city and community and thanked them for allowing him to serve.

Among the projects he worked on that stand out for Weidenhamer is the Main Street celebration during the 2002 Winter Olympics, which he oversaw. Another accomplishment was the annexation and development of the northwest corner of Quinn’s Junction, which became the site of Park City Hospital, the Park City Sports Complex and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Center of Excellence. The annexation prevented the space from becoming another highway service commercial area and “cemented legacies of wellness, health, recreation, and open space,” Weidenhamer said.

He also cited a $15 million walkability bond approved by voters in 2007, which was used for two pedestrian/bike tunnels and a series of separated pathways and sidewalks linking various neighborhoods.

In addition to the projects, the economic development team worked with other city departments and the City Council to continually refine Main Street storefront regulations that limited the number of chain stores and real estate offices, required storefronts to be occupied year-round and put limitations on temporary businesses during large events, Weidenhamer said.

There were some projects that Weidenhamer wanted to do that did not come to fruition, including a deal to partner with a previous owner of Park City Mountain Resort to jointly plan and build a garage and transit hub at the resort base, which would have improved parking and circulation infrastructure.

Aside from all the projects, Weidenhamer said he is proudest of creating and leading a team and mentoring its members, including three who became department managers.

Heinrich Deters, Park City trails and open space program manager, said Weidenhamer was a great mentor.

“I think it is important to recognize Jonathan’s commitment to focusing economic investment in our local community,” Deters said in an email. “The library is arguably our most beloved community facility. The MARC, the Quinn’s Recreation facility, and our Trail system is where we recreate. Our tunnels and pathways keep us safe. These are all aspects of the local community in which Jonathan was involved over the past twenty years. All of which define our community and makes us proud to call Park City home.”

Jason Glidden, Park City housing development manager, said Weidenhamer’s efforts have dramatically improved the community. His mentoring was his “most significant and lasting accomplishment,” he added.

“Jon prioritized his employees and provided development opportunities to help us grow personally and professionally,” Glidden said in an email. “His work as a mentor helped to develop managers that now work on some of the city’s most critical priorities.”

Jenny Diersen, special events and economic development program manager, said Weidenhamer had an incredible career at the city, starting as a planning intern and working his way up through the ranks.

“There are too many projects to count – Quinn’s Junction, trails and open space, housing, city facilities, traffic mitigation and some of our most beloved special events,” she wrote in an email. “He cares deeply about the community, and his team. His expertise, relationships, and understanding of the community are what allowed him to work through many complex projects and are one of the most important things I learned from him.”

Weidenhamer said he plans to enjoy a little downtime and “be a supportive husband and dad to my 12-year-old daughter.” He’ll be sticking around Park City.

“My family loves this town and we look forward to many more years here,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.”