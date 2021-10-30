Park City election 2021: Decision day arrives in mayoral, City Council campaigns

A ballot drop box at the Marsac Building during the 2018 election.

Park Record file photo

Park City voters waiting to decide between Mayor Andy Beerman and the challenger for the mayor’s office, Park City Councilor Nann Worel, have just a short time to make a selection.

The same goes for the decision between the three City Council candidates — incumbent City Councilor Tim Henney, Main Street business figure Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell, a business strategy and technology consultant.

Election Day is Tuesday, and the campaign, the first City Hall contest of the coronavirus era, unfolded with limited commotion even with the stakes seeming so high. A late dustup centered on the lingering controversy of a series of social justice murals put on the Main Street asphalt in 2020 was a highlight even though the works have not been visible in months.

Much of the attention remains on the mayoral contest, as is the case during elections with Park City’s highest office on the ballot. Beerman and Worel serve together, and there has appeared to be agreement between the two at least in identifying the overarching community issues like growth, the environment and attempting to protect the Park City lifestyle.

The two, however, differ in their backgrounds. Beerman comes from a business background and rose from the ranks of Main Street. He once led the business group that represents the Main Street core even as he has also pressed environmental issues as a public official and as a businessperson. Worel, a former member of the Park City Planning Commission, has a professional background in organizations that provide health care to the uninsured, including serving as the executive director of the not-for-profit People’s Health Clinic.

Worel has especially pressed a vision for transparency and collaboration while Beerman sees there already being success regarding those issues.

The election is a vote-by-mail contest. Ballots were mailed earlier in October and started to arrive shortly afterward. The Summit County Clerk’s Office on Friday reported approximately 7,000 ballots had been returned. It was not known how many of the ballots were from Park City. There are other municipal elections this year as well as Summit County and Park City School District ballot measures.

“People really seem to like the vote by mail,” County Clerk Eve Furse said.

Furse said the numbers are typical for an off-year election. She projects turnout will top 50% throughout the county, indicating some carryover is expected from the publicity garnered in the presidential contest in 2020.

Someone sending a ballot through the mail must ensure there is a postmark of Nov. 1, at the latest. There are also drop boxes in locations across Summit County. The deadline for ballots left in drop boxes is 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The locations are:

• the Marsac Building

• The Market at Park City

• People’s Health Clinic

• the Summit County Library branch at Kimball Junction

• Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch

• Summit County Library branch in Kamas

• Summit County Library branch in Coalville

• Coalville City Hall

• Oakley City Hall

Someone voting in the Park City election may leave a ballot at any of the drop boxes, regardless of whether they are located inside the city limits.

A Voter Information Center will operate at the Marsac Building on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Another center will operate at the Richins Building near Kimball Junction during the same hours. The centers are designed for people who did not receive a ballot in the mail, those who need to register to vote or those who lost their ballot.

For more information, contact Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg at 615-5007 or michelle.kellogg@parkcity.org . More information is available from the county clerk, at 435-336-3204.