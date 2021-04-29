Park City election may have a ‘candidate,’ but the person’s identity is unknown

The Marsac Building.



There was a “candidate” in attendance during a City Hall-hosted online event on Tuesday that centered on the mechanics of the upcoming municipal election.

During a question-and-answer session, someone identifying themselves as only a “candidate” inquired about balancing serving in elected office with a personal life.

The person’s identify is not known. It is also unclear whether the person has actually committed to a campaign and, if so, whether they are seeking the mayor’s office or a spot on the Park City Council.

Lynn Ware Peek, the community liaison for City Hall and one of the staffers who managed the event, said afterward she has no knowledge of the person’s identity. She said the word “candidate” was the person’s identification on Zoom.

There are no known declared mayoral candidates while one person, incumbent City Councilor Tim Henney, has publicly expressed an intention to campaign for the City Council.