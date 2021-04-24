Park City election nears: Anyone interested in learning how to run for mayor?

The Marsac Building.



Election Day in Park City is months away, but the election itself starts soon.

The mayor’s office and two seats on the Park City Council are on the ballot in November. There has been little political chatter as the window when candidates must file campaign paperwork nears, but City Hall next week is scheduled to host an event designed for people who are considering a campaign.

The workshop, similar to those held in previous City Hall election years, is not designed to be an unofficial start of the campaign season. In the past, though, the event has drawn people who were preparing to make decisions regarding a campaign.

A roster of speakers had not been finalized by late in the week. The event in the past has drawn on the experiences of elected officials and City Hall staffers with roles in mechanics of the election. The elected officials typically talk about the intricacies of a Park City campaign as well as the duties of serving as a member of the City Council. The staffers generally outline campaign matters like filing deadlines and requirements for service in elected office in Park City.

This year’s event could be especially interesting since the speakers may be asked to discuss the idea of a campaign with the spread of the novel coronavirus continuing. There have been County Courthouse, Statehouse and congressional elections held during the pandemic, but the 2021 campaign will be the first City Hall election of the coronavirus era. It is not clear how the sickness will impact the manner of the election, but many Park City candidates typically see door-to-door campaigning as important. The speakers could offer insights into the likelihood that door-to-door campaigning will be reimagined this year, if not greatly curtailed.

The mayor’s office is the top prize in the 2021 municipal campaign. Andy Beerman, the first-term incumbent, has not decided whether he will seek another term as the mayor. He said he is leaning strongly toward mounting a reelection bid, but it is not clear when he will make the decision.

The two City Council seats that will be decided in November are currently held by Tim Henney and Steve Joyce. Henney has said he will seek a third term while Joyce has announced he has opted against seeking reelection to a second term. The decision by Joyce leaves one spot on the City Council ballot without an incumbent as a candidate.

The campaign this year is expected to focus on a range of issues that include traditional City Hall election topics like growth and traffic, but the candidates will also with near certainty need to address their visions for the economic comeback from the coronavirus.

The upcoming workshop is scheduled a little more than a month before candidates must formalize campaigns during a filing window that runs from June 1 until June 7. If more than two people seek the mayor’s office, a primary election would be held to reduce the field to two for Election Day in November. More than four City Council candidates would force a primary to cut the field to four for November.

The workshop is scheduled on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. It will be held online at Facebook Live, facebook.com/ParkCityGovt, and on Zoom Webinar, us02web.zoom.us/j/89917415528. Contact Linda Jager, the community engagement manager at City Hall, for more information. She is reachable at linda.jager@parkcity.org or 435-615-5189.

More information about the election is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/government/election-information .