Park City election starts on Tuesday with two top-tier candidates already vying for mayor’s office

Mayor Andy Beerman and Park City Councilor Nann Worel are competing for the mayor's office during the City Hall election this year. The campaign season officially launches on Tuesday. Two Park City Council seats are also on the ballot.

The Park City mayoral election has two top-tier candidates: incumbent Mayor Andy Beerman and Park City Councilor Nann Worel.

The community on Tuesday could learn if there are any more people who want City Hall’s top elected post.

The campaign season officially begins on Tuesday with the opening of the filing window when candidates for mayor and the two Park City Council seats on the ballot must submit paperwork to City Hall.

The mayor’s office is the top prize this year. Beerman is seeking a second term. Worel is in her second term as a member of the City Council. They served alongside each other as members of the City Council prior to Beerman’s rise to the mayor’s office.

There has not been chatter in recent weeks about other people competing for the mayor’s office, and there are few people in Park City with the political name recognition enjoyed by Beerman and Worel.

If at least one other person seeks the mayor’s office, a primary election would be required to reduce the field to two for Election Day. A primary would be held Aug. 10 if needed.

The mayoral campaign is expected to draw the most attention, as is usually the case, and the contest even before the official launch appears to be especially intriguing this year. It is rare for two mayoral candidates to each be seated elected officials at the time of a Park City campaign. Beerman and Worel will appear together at City Council meetings repeatedly during the campaign season, in addition to any candidate events, providing an opportunity for voters to watch them in an essentially side-by-side setting for months.

Beerman rose to political prominence as the leader of the organization that represents the Main Street business community, known as the Historic Park City Alliance. His background is in the lodging industry. Worel was a member of the Park City Planning Commission prior to her election to the City Council and she has a background in not-for-profit work, including once serving as the executive director of the People’s Health Clinic.

The two City Council seats on the ballot are currently held by Tim Henney and Steve Joyce. Henney has said he will seek a third term while Joyce has said he will not seek reelection. The others who have declared they will campaign for a City Council seat are Jeremy Rubell, Daniel Lewis and Tana Toly. A primary election would be required, also on Aug. 10, if more than four people become candidates for the City Council.

The winners will be sworn into office in early 2022 for four-year terms.

The campaign is expected to center on issues like the related topics of growth and traffic as well as the economy, including the reemergence from the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the environment. The issues other than the coronavirus have been standard for City Hall campaigns for decades.

The filing period runs from Tuesday until June 7. Someone must file the paperwork in person at the Marsac Building. A candidate must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 by Election Day, a registered voter inside Park City and a Park City resident for at least 12 consecutive months prior to Election Day.

Park City for the first time has instituted a filing fee for the mayoral and City Council candidates. The fee for a mayoral candidate is $150 while City Council candidates must pay a $100 filing fee. City Hall will waive the fee if a candidate collects signatures from 100 people registered to vote in Park City. The signatures must be collected on a nomination petition form, which will be provided by City Hall.

More information about the election is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/government/election-information.