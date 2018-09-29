Park City events scheduled for Utah Climate Week

Next week will mark the second annual Utah Climate Week, seven days when communities around the state will engage in discussions and events that surround the topic of climate change.

Utah Climate Week was created last year by the Utah Climate Action Network, an environmental nonprofit dedicated to inspire conversation about climate change issues, and the new tradition will continue next week, said Celia Peterson, environmental sustainability project manager for Park City Municipal.

"As communities explore some of the impacts climate change has on Utah, they will also look at some of the solutions," she said.

Climate Week in Park City unofficially started this weekend, Peterson said.

These and the other events are all about raising awareness and taking actions for everyone can take to help us on the path to overcome climate change..." Celia Peterson, Park City Municipal's environmental sustainability project manager

Recycle Utah's Dumpster Days, an event that allows residents to drop off waste at Recycle Utah's headquarters at 1951 Woodbine Way, began on Thursday and will run through Sunday.

The monthly Park City Gallery Association's Gallery Stroll, which is held the last Friday night of the month, featured galleries showcasing environmental art, she said.

Saturday's upcoming events will continue with a community clean up, hosted by Recycle Utah, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers can meet at City Park Bandstand 1254 Park Ave., the Winter Sports School, 4251 Shadow Mountain Drive or Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., and head out into the community to clean up trash.

In addition, Recycle Utah will also host a household hazardous waste collection day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canyons Cabriolet parking lot. Residents can drop off items such as electronics, paints, varnishes, solvents and other dangerous chemicals. See recycleutah.org for the full list.

Utah Climate Week schedule is as follows:

• Energy Detective Kits and Free Conservation Kit handouts for kids, 10 a.m., Oct. 1, at Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave. The kits teach children about energy and environmental conservation

• Regenerative agriculture walk, noon, Oct. 2, at McPolin Barn

• Composting lunch and learn, noon, Oct. 3, at Recycle Utah, 1951 Woodbine Way

• Park City Living Future Symposium, 2-6 p.m., Oct. 4, at Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave. RSVPs are required. RSVP at energy@parkcity.org

• Resource Fair with local nonprofits, 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 4, at Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

• Free screening of "Anote's Ark" and post-screening discussion by Park City Film Series and Sundance Institute, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 4, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

• The Three Tenors of Climate Change, sponsored by Summit County, 7 p.m., Oct. 4, at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City

• Harvest Fest, noon-5 p.m., Oct. 6, at High Star Ranch, 970 N. S.R. 32

• "Out of the Woods: Seeing Nature in the Everyday" presentation by author Julia Corbett, 6-7 p.m., Oct. 8, Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

All of the week's events are free and open to the public, Peterson said.

"We only ask that people RSVP for the Park City Living Future Symposium to be sure we have enough appetizers to go around," she said. "AIA (American Institute of Architects) credits are available. So the RSVP will also help those who are involved with the AIA's continuing education (program) get credit for attending."

That event is a collaboration between Park City and the International Living Future Institute, the nonprofit whose mission statement is "to build an ecologically-minded, restorative world for all people."

The organization hosts a pair of events. The Living Building Challenge encourages homebuilders to construct houses that generate more energy than they use, and the Living Community Challenge is an effort to connect communities and their environments, according to Peterson.

A resource fair, featuring local nonprofits including Summit Community Power Works, Recycle Utah and Great Basin Collaborative, which is the local chapter of the Living Future Institute, will follow the symposium.

"These and the other events are all about raising awareness and taking actions for everyone can take to help us on the path to overcome climate change," Peterson said.

Visit Park City’s website for a full calendar.