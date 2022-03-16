Park City explains development moratorium would not halt growth

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

The Park City planning director early in the week issued a report centered on the concept of the municipal government instituting some sort of development moratorium, using the two-page submittal to Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council to explain that such a move would not halt growth.

Gretchen Milliken, who has held the post since early 2021, drafted the report in anticipation of a City Council meeting that is scheduled on Thursday. There has been recent talk about the municipal government enacting a moratorium, but the details of any potential stoppage are not yet crafted. It seems that leaders could see a moratorium as a step that would provide time for City Hall to work on the municipal documents that guide growth.

But there also appears to be a desire among certain segments of the community for a moratorium based on what some see as acute concerns about traffic and individual development proposals.

The Milliken report, crucially, outlines that a City Hall-enacted moratorium would have limits.

“Contrary to popular opinion, enacting a moratorium does not necessarily stop development, nor the processing of complete land use development applications,” the report says. “Instead, development applications submitted prior to a moratorium continue to move through the review process.”

Milliken’s report does not identify any individual development proposals, but the comment regarding the continuation of a review process would apply, as an example, to the ongoing talks about a major project at the Park City Mountain Resort base area under discussion by the Park City Planning Commission.

A city council in Utah has the authority to enact a moratorium if it “makes a finding of compelling, countervailing public interest” or if an “area is unregulated,” the report says.

The report notes a moratorium, also called a temporary land use regulation, cannot extend beyond six months.

“However, temporary land use regulations may only be adopted to address emergency situations or a compelling reason, which require immediate action. While in place, a local government has time, in theory, to address the emergency through a new zoning ordinance(s),” the report says.

The information presented by the planning director will be important should the mayor and City Council press ahead with a moratorium since they would need to prepare an argument in support of a stoppage that could withstand any possible legal challenges from impacted landowners or developers. The elected officials and staffers, in the preparation of a moratorium, would be required to outline an emergency situation or a compelling reason for the move.

Growth has been the overriding issue in Park City for decades, and there have been renewed recent worries about related topics like traffic, the environment and affordability. Although there is widespread concern about growth, it is not clear what rank-and-file Parkites would want City Hall to accomplish within reason with the enactment of a moratorium.

The City Council discussion on Thursday is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m., with 45 minutes set aside for the topic. The meeting is slated to be held in person at the Marsac Building and be broadcast online. More information about attending is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org.