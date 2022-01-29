Park City festival, coinciding with Olympics, highlights ice sports

The upcoming Winter Sports Festival will use the ice rinks at City Park as part of the Park City area’s commemoration of the Winter Olympics. The Winter Sports Festival will offer free lessons in several ice sports.

Park Record file photo

City Park during the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics could be the place where a future Olympian begins their quest for the podium.

Automaker Toyota plans to present the Winter Sports Festival at City Park over the course of four weekends in February and March as part of Park City’s commemoration of the Games.

The festival is scheduled Feb. 5-6, Feb. 11-13, Feb. 19-20 and March 12-13. The first three sets of dates coincide with the Winter Olympics in Beijing while the dates in March align with the Winter Paralympics in China.

Information released on behalf of Toyota indicates the Winter Sports Festival will offer free lessons in the Olympic sports of figure skating, hockey, speedskating and curling. Lessons will also be offered in the Paralympic sports of sled hockey, wheelchair curling, adaptive speedskating and adaptive figure skating.

The programming will be scheduled from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

The first weekend will offer free skate times rather than the lessons. A warming hut will provide warm drinks and snacks throughout the dates.

The organizers say former Olympic and Paralympic athletes will give autographs and meet the crowds.

Anyone interested in lessons may sign up at toyotawintersportsfestival.com. Registration for the lessons is scheduled to open Feb. 2. Walk-up lessons will also be available.