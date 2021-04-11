Park City gathering expected to highlight the growth on the horizon

Construction at Canyons Village continued in 2020 as the Park City-area housing market remained hot. The upcoming Leadership 101 event is expected to include remarks about growth from high-level Park City and Summit County officials as well as others.

Park Record file photo

Speakers holding high-level, diverse positions in the Park City area are scheduled to deliver remarks during an annual event designed to highlight government work plans, the business community and others with roles in the day-to-day functioning of the city.

Leadership 101 offers representatives of City Hall and the County Courthouse an opportunity to discuss their agendas alongside speakers from other government bodies as well as not-for-profit organizations and industries. The event normally provides the crowd with a preview of the priorities for the coming months.

The event is a function of the Leadership Park City training program.

Some of the speakers scheduled for Leadership 101 include Park City Mayor Andy Beerman, who is expected to talk about the directions of the city, and Glenn Wright, who is the chair of the Summit County Council.

The event is expected to especially delve into growth, the key issue in the Park City area for decades. Many are worried about the closely related issues of development, traffic and affordability.

A panel scheduled to run 40 minutes is expected to center on the idea of “Growth on the Horizon,” according to the schedule. Park City Manager Matt Dias is slated to be the highest-ranking speaker, and the panel is also scheduled to include representatives from Summit County and Wasatch County.

Another panel, scheduled for 35 minutes, is advertised as covering the topic of “Keeping Up with Growth.” Representatives from City Hall and the County Courthouse have been tapped for the discussion, with others speakers scheduled to include those from entities like the Park City School District and Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

The leaders of the Park City Chamber/Bureau and Ski Utah are slated to provide their assessments of the ski season while Colin Hilton, who heads the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, has been tapped to talk about the efforts to host a second Winter Olympics in the state. Another panel is described as “Leveling the Playing Field” and will include speakers from the Park City Community Foundation and Jewish Family Service.

Leadership 101 is scheduled on Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. It is free and the public may attend. The organizers are not requiring pre-registration. It will be held online as the community continues the efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

To attend log onto: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86142933685?pwd=NVBNZ2YyZy9aMHlIVkdNZ3graUg5QT09 . The passcode is: 248455.

Contact Minda Stockdale at City Hall with questions at minda.stockdale@parkcity.org.