Park City gay ski week scheduled to return after coronavirus-forced cancellation in 2021

A rainbow flag flies on Main Street during Elevation: Utah, an annual gay ski week in Park City, in 2020. The event is scheduled to return to Park City in late February after organizers canceled the gathering in 2021 out of concern for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Park Record file photo

An annual gay ski week in Park City is scheduled to return in February, a year after the 2021 event was canceled out of concern for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Elevation: Utah plans to hold the gathering after the cancellation in 2021 are another signal of the Park City area’s continuing economic comeback from the broad shutdowns of nearly two years ago. The event is not among the largest or most lucrative on Park City’s calendar, but the intentions to hold Elevation: Utah again in 2022 are more evidence of resiliency in the ski industry and in the wider tourism segment of the Park City-area economy.

Organizers describe the event as the 12th annual Elevation: Utah. It is slated to run from Feb. 23 until Feb. 27. The Park Record was unable to contact the organizers. It was not known early in the week how many skiers and snowboarders are expected to travel to Park City.

The event prior to the pandemic typically drew between 1,000 and 1,500 people. The organizers in 2021 predicted the attendance would drop to between 400 and 600 people with there being widespread worries at the time about the sickness. Elevation: Utah was ultimately canceled last year amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S. The organizers expressed concern that the gathering could have led to a cluster of cases and further transmission.

Elevation: Utah involves skiing and snowboarding in the daytime followed by apres ski events and parties at night. The schedule includes a drag show and a flashback apres ski event.

“Last year’s cancellation of the formal events was devastating, but in 2022, we are back – bigger and better than ever!” the organizers said online.

The event website indicates the Elevation: Utah events are expected to be sold out. It also says proof of vaccination is required for people to attend the events. A brief policy regarding measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus is included on the website. It reads: “It is important to remember that neither Elevation nor the venues where we operate our events are responsible for local, city or state COVID policies and regulations. Elevation and our venues will abide by current local and government regulations for entry to bars/restaurants and public events in effect at the time and date the event is being held.”

The website addresses the pandemic in regards to refunds, saying, “If an event is cancelled or postponed due to a government order related to COVID in 2022, your ticket or pass will be refunded or honored at a future event” and that Elevation: Utah-goers “warrant that you already understand the risks associated with attending a public event in 2022 and local vaccination requirements before purchasing a ticket.”

The gay ski week in Park City is one of three in North America under the Elevation moniker. The others are in Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California and Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in Canada. The California event is set in March while the one in Canada is next scheduled to occur sometime in 2023, according to the organizers, who indicate Elevation: Tremblant is “planning to return to Tremblant in 2023.”

There is usually little evidence of the gay ski week in Park City. Several Main Street businesses sometimes display pride flags to mark the dates of the event, though.