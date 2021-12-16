Park City government critic calls on city councilor to recuse herself from midterm appointment selection

Michael Franchek, a critic of City Hall who plans to seek a midterm appointment to the Park City Council, on Thursday called for one of the current elected officials to remove herself from the selection process, arguing there would be a conflict of interest based on City Councilor Becca Gerber’s potential role in an unrelated legal matter involving Franchek.

Michael Franchek.

Park Record file photo

Franchek outlined his contention in an email to Park City and Summit County officials. The request that Gerber remove herself from the process is the latest move in the long-running dispute between Franchek and the municipal government stemming from a 2019 confrontation between himself and members of the Park City Police Department.

Franchek sought a City Council seat in the election earlier in the year. His campaign never garnered broad support and voters dropped him in the primary. Franchek has said he will apply for the opening on the City Council that will be created as Mayor-elect Nann Worel ascends to the mayor’s office. The remaining city councilors, including Gerber, are tasked with making the selection.

The Thursday message from Franchek notes a lawsuit he filed in September against the municipal government and four members of the Police Department. The 2019 confrontation prompted criminal charges against Franchek that were later dismissed and the lawsuit.

He says Gerber “became a witness for the prosecution, thus creating an adversarial relationship” between himself and the city councilor.

“I submit that the appropriate action would be to have Ms. Gerber recuse herself from any involvement in the Council Candidate selection process. It would seriously undermine the process to have Ms. Gerber participate,” Franchek says in the message.

Franchek in an interview said Gerber will potentially be called as a witness in the lawsuit and has been called as one in the criminal case.

“Absolutely not,” Franchek said in an interview about whether Gerber should have a role in the midterm City Council selection. “Because we’re adversaries.”

Franchek and Gerber lived close to one another at the time of the 2019 confrontation.

Gerber in an interview on Thursday said she was not at her residence when the confrontation occurred and did not witness any of the events. She said she consulted the Park City Legal Department on Thursday regarding a recusal after Franchek distributed the message. Based on a discussion with City Attorney Margaret Plane, Gerber said, she will not recuse herself from the selection process.

Plane on Thursday replied to Franchek in an email that was also distributed to the media.

“I indicated that what you describe does not amount to a conflict of interest under the law. … Council Member Gerber was not a witness to the incident and is not a witness for the prosecution,” the city attorney said, in part.