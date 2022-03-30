Park City growth pace: ‘Too Slow,’ ‘Just Right,’ ‘Too Fast?’

Inbound traffic in Park City backs up earlier in the ski season. Traffic has long been a point of frustration in the community. A question in a Utah State University well-being survey delves into economic development, which is closely tied to traffic.

Might mountains influence the well-being of Parkites in a positive way?

And what of the impacts of residential and commercial development on Park City residents’ well-being?

City Hall is one of the partners of Utah State University as it conducts the Utah Wellbeing Project Survey, designed to learn about conditions in various communities in the state.

Several of the questions seem as if they will be especially intriguing to the people who take the survey in Park City, where there are widespread concerns about issues like growth, traffic and affordability. The topics have largely driven the community conversation in Park City for years, but there has appeared to be renewed worries in recent months.

One of the questions inquires about a variety of landscape features and how they influence someone’s well-being. Several of the options, such as city parks, mountains and trails, have been seen as some of the key reasons why generations of Parkites have chosen to live in the community. Several of the other options, though, essentially underpin much of the controversy in Park City for decades. They include residential development and commercial development.

Two other questions also will almost certainly elicit responses from Parkites. One inquires about the pace of economic development in Park City, with answer options including “Too Slow,” “Just Right,” “Too Fast” and “No Opinion.” The other asks about population growth, and it provides the same answer options.

The questions about economic development and population growth strike to the core of lots of the community conversation since the early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic, as Park City enjoyed a robust economic comeback from the shutdowns of two years ago.

Another question, meanwhile, delves into well-being during the pandemic itself. The survey asks whether a list of categories of personal well-being were impacted by the pandemic, including connection with nature, education, mental health, physical health and social connections.

Courtney Flint, a Utah State University professor and the director of the Utah Wellbeing Project, said a pilot survey was conducted in Park City in 2019 that found the community gave high ratings to issues related to well-being. She said there is a correlation between income levels in a community and well-being. Flint predicts the survey will find a “mixed set of perspectives” regarding growth, including those from people with concerns and others who see economic opportunities.

Many in Park City see recreation as important to their well-being. A Utah State University survey is underway centered on the well-being of the community. One of the questions inquires about whether someone has participated in activities like city recreation programs or recreating in parks.

Some of the other questions include:

• the amount of concern someone has for the future regarding issues like affordable housing, climate change, roads and transportation, air quality and water supply.

• whether someone has participated in activities like city recreation programs, gardening or recreating in parks in the community in the last year.

• how connected someone feels to Park City

• how someone rates the well-being of Park City as well as whether the community’s well-being has changed over the previous year. Answer options include improved slightly, improved substantially, declined slightly, declined substantially or no change.

A link to the survey is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/Home/Components/News/News/40008/23 . The survey is open until at least the middle of April. Parkites who are at least 18 are sought to take the survey.

The results could be presented to Park City leaders within six months.