Park City highlights radical transportation ideas like one-way S.R. 248, toll roads and pedestrian Main Street

Implementing reversible lanes on S.R. 248, widening the road or turning it into a one-way route are some of the ideas highlighted by City Hall in preparation for a Park City Council discussion about transportation scheduled Thursday. The ideas are seen as “disruptive” and seem designed to possibly spur future discussions.

Park Record file photo

There have been occasional calls for years to remove traffic from Main Street in favor of a pedestrian zone on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

And paid parking is a standard discussion point when talking about ways to better manage traffic since a charge could dissuade someone from driving their own vehicle to a destination like Main Street in Park City.

But as Park City leaders continue to craft concepts designed to reduce traffic, nudge people onto the transit system and better manage the roads, City Hall this week has released a list of especially ambitious potential steps that could someday be taken. There are 16 wide-ranging possibilities that are noted in the list, nearly all of them seeming as if they would require significant policy decisions by leaders in Park City and, in some cases, other jurisdictions. Some of the steps would likely cost tens of millions of dollars.

The list was included in the materials drafted in anticipation of a Park City Council discussion about transportation that is scheduled on Thursday. The elected officials are slated to spend nearly three hours addressing transportation, but it is not clear how much time they will spend talking about the possibilities outlined in the list.

The list is labeled “Disruptive Ideas,” meaning the staffers that compiled the elements likely understood the radicalness of some of the steps that are outlined. The list does not include details, such as cost estimates, in any of the cases and instead appears to be designed to possibly spur future discussions should any of the steps be of interest.

Some of the high-profile steps identified in the list include:

• the transfer of S.R. 248 jurisdiction from the state Department of Transportation, presumably to City Hall. The staffers say reversible lanes and a widening are possibilities.

• a new parking garage in Park City.

• tapping alternative locations for accessing Park City, such as the route over Guardsman Pass or through Deer Crest.

• turning key roads like Bonanza Drive, S.R. 248, Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive into one-way routes.

• staggering the start times of workplaces, schools and recreational activities.

• introducing tolls on some roads at the busiest times, labeled “congestion pricing.”

• placing restrictions on construction and delivery vehicles.

• having deliveries made by drones.

One of the other ideas — expanding the Rail Trail to accommodate transit or a route for aerial transit, likely a gondola — could also draw attention. The Rail Trail corridor, the former location of a railroad line, has occasionally been seen over the years as a possibility for some sort of transit. It is an especially sensitive topic, though, with the Rail Trail being so popular with pedestrians and bicyclists in the summer and snowshoers and cross-country skiers in the winter. A similar concept in 2017 drew displeasure in the Prospector neighborhood.

City Hall compiled the list as officials continue to attempt to address traffic in Park City and along the entryways. Traffic has long been one of the chief complaints of Parkites, and there have been renewed concerns recently as the Park City-area economy has enjoyed a strong comeback from the depths of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Park City over time has attempted to address traffic through measures like providing a free bus system and charging for parking in the Main Street core. Although both are seen as successful at some level, the complaints about traffic have continued through the years with some periods of intensified worries.

The elected officials are not scheduled to make decisions at the meeting on Thursday, but the discussion could offer at least an early measure of interest in any of the elements of the list.

The discussion abut transportation is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Marsac Building. It will also be broadcast online. More information is available at parkcity.org. The direct link to the meeting agenda is: granicus_production_attachments.s3.amazonaws.com/parkcity/83d37de0ad96f206fe87a348e4fba2100.pdf .