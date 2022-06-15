Park City hires a new deputy city manager

Jen McGrath will begin her job as a deputy Park City manager at the end of June.

Courtesy of Park City Municipal Corporation

Park City has hired Jen McGrath, an experienced community development professional, as a deputy city manager.

McGrath, who is the University of Utah’s Research Park programming & strategic initiatives director, is slated to begin her new job at the end of June. She will fill the vacancy created when former Deputy City Manager David Everitt left April 14 to pursue work outside the public sector.

In her position as one of two deputy city managers, McGrath will oversee several community development-related departments, including planning, building, engineering and housing.

The areas that the municipality’s other deputy city manager, Sarah Pearce, oversees include human resources, information technology, finance and emergency management.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said she and Park City Council members are thrilled to have McGrath on the executive leadership team.

“I look forward to collaborating with her as we strive to make our City government the most customer-oriented, transparent, and accessible in the state,” Worel said in a press release.

City Manager Matt Dias praised McGrath’s technical expertise in community and neighborhood development, especially in the field of day-to-day customer service and planning and negotiation, adding that she will immediately provide support to front-line employees and longer-term strategic initiatives.

McGrath has been deputy director of Salt Lake City’s Department of Community & Neighborhoods, a planner and acting manager at Utah Transit Authority and a division fiscal manager in Salt Lake County’s Real Estate Division.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in urban planning and political science and master’s degrees in public administration and real estate development from the University of Utah. She is pursuing a master’s degree in legal studies at the university’s S.J. Quinney College of Law.

McGrath is looking forward to beginning her job with Park City.

“I want to be a part of the solution towards pressing and complex challenges, such as access to housing, preserving Park City’s historic fabric, and promoting the vibrancy and health of neighborhoods and business districts,” she said in the press release.

The recruitment posting for the deputy city manager gave a salary range of between about $123,071 and $153,839. The materials indicated City Hall wanted someone with experience in roles such as a department head or an assistant manager or similar experience in the private sector. Experience in fields such as municipal law and planning was a requirement.