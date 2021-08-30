Park City hit-and-run cases reported across community

The Park City Police Department last week received at least four reports of hit-and-run traffic accidents across the community.

The cases included:

• on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 3:20 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Royal Street. The police were told the suspect parked after the collision and then left in a different vehicle.

• on Aug. 24 at 2:37 p.m., a hit-and-run case, apparently unrelated to the one on Royal Street, was reported in the area of Main Street and Swede Alley. The person who contacted the police did not follow the other driver “because they were speeding,” according to public police logs.

• on Monday, Aug. 23 at 6:06 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Monitor Drive. The accident occurred five minutes prior to the report. The police were told the suspect may have been driving a black Toyota Scion. The suspect left in the direction of Park Avenue.

• on Aug. 23 at 5:46 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Stein Way. The victim’s vehicle suffered a scratch. The person was at work at the time, the police were told.

Anyone with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.