Park City holiday crowds disturb some who were ‘trying to sleep’ in Old Town

The Park City Police Department was busy with the large crowds that arrived for the three-day holiday weekend, indicating officers responded to numerous complaints about noise and traffic issues.

The cases did not appear to be serious, but they helped illustrate how busy the community was with skiers and snowboarders arriving in large numbers.

Some of the reports included:

• on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 10:56 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Woodside Avenue about up to 10 loud people. The person who contacted the department indicated children were “trying to sleep” and the people were “being too loud,” according to police logs. The department listed the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Jan. 16 at 5:14 a.m., the Police Department was informed of a man wearing only boxer briefs on Norfolk Avenue. The man was earlier in a hot tub and was described as “soaking wet” and seeming to be disoriented, according to public police logs. The person who contacted the police provided the man a towel.

• on Jan. 16 at 1:37 a.m., someone on Spaulding Court lodged a complaint about people in a hot tub. The person did not “want to bother patrol,” but noted the time, the police said. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10:50 p.m., a California person who rents their residence on Sun Ridge Drive contacted the police, indicating they received calls and text messages from people who live close to the Park City address about a party and upward of 100 vehicles at the residence. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.