Park City homeowners association expresses strong support for PCMR development

The homeowners association at the Lodge at the Mountain Village at the Park City Mountain Resort base area recently expressed support for a Provo developer’s plans for major development on the PCMR parking lots. The support contrasts with much of the other public input regarding the project, which has been overwhelmingly in opposition.

There is opposition on the periphery of Park City Mountain Resort to a Provo firm’s plans for a major development on the resort’s parking lots.

And critics have appeared elsewhere in Park City, in places like Prospector, as the talks between PEG Companies and the Park City Planning Commission continue.

But the Planning Commission in recent weeks received a letter in support of the development from a key homeowners association at the PCMR base. There has been little support expressed publicly for the project, making the statement from the homeowners association at the Lodge at the Mountain Village a noteworthy addition to the public input regarding the project. The property is located at the Resort Center, close to the ice rink, and is not involved in the proposal from PEG Companies.

The one-page letter, dated Nov. 18 and sent to the Planning Commission and City Hall staffers, outlines that the homeowners association “strongly supports PEG Development and their plans for the development of the parking lots at the base of Park City Mountain Resort.” Scott Bass, the president of the board of directors of the homeowners association, signed the letter.

“Our property is one of the most significantly impacted by this development. PEG Development’s plans will transform and modernize the Park City base village into a premier destination worthy of our world class skiing,” the letter says.

Bass also argues the “current parking lots are outdated and unsightly and limit retail and residential expansion that will very positively impact the economy of Park City.”

He notes the developer recently made modifications to the design, saying the alterations “demonstrate that they are very reasonable and accommodating in listening to the concerns of Park City residents and the Planning Commission.”

“We are aware that there is a group who oppose this development and are asking for unreasonable changes that could very well stop the project from moving forward. We are hopeful that the City will give significant weight to the support of property owners such as the Lodge at the Mountain Village who are most impacted by this development,” the letter says. “This upgrade to the base village is long overdue and much needed and we will be grateful if the City can advance this development toward final approval.”

The ultimate location of the transit hub at Park City Mountain Resort as the parking lots are developed is of interest to a homeowners association at the base of PCMR. The Lodge at the Mountain Village is monitoring the talks about a proposal for a major development at PCMR.

The homeowners association represents 114 residential units. Bass lives in Atlanta and owns a unit at the Lodge at the Mountain Village. In an interview, Bass said the homeowners association would like the transit hub to remain in its current location rather than an alternate one proposed in the plans. The overall project, though, won the backing from the homeowners association, he said.

“All I have heard is support for it,” Bass said.

He said the base area of PCMR has been “beaten up over the years” and the land where the development is slated is currently not “very aesthetically attractive.” He added PCMR offers limited apres-ski options.

He said Marriott’s MountainSide, built in the years before the 2002 Winter Olympics, is one of the only major upgrades to the PCMR base area in decades.

The input from the homeowners association starkly contrasts with much of the other written and verbal testimony received by the Planning Commission. The input has been overwhelmingly in opposition to the proposal over the months of the Planning Commission review. The critics are worried about the traffic the project is expected to generate, the overall size of the project and the building designs. The concerns are similar to those typically expressed regarding any large development proposal in Park City. Some of the critics have rallied into a formal opposition group, called the Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition.

The letter from the homeowners association at the Lodge at the Mountain Village also contrasts with earlier input received at City Hall from one of the key commercial property owners at the Resort Center, called Silver Mill LLC. That firm has expressed worries about issues like pedestrian routes at the base area, traffic and parking. There are also concerns about the impact on businesses at the base area during the construction.

PEG Companies in 2019 reached an agreement with PCMR owner Vail Resorts to acquire the lots. The deal is not expected to be completed until later. A previous owner of PCMR in the 1990s secured an overall development approval for the base area. The approval included the land where Marriott’s MountainSide and the Legacy Lodge were developed, but the bulk of the rights are attached to the parking lots.

The PEG Companies proposal involves residences and commercial square footage. Large garages would be built to account for the parking spots that would be lost to the development.

The Planning Commission, it appears, will likely be prepared to cast a vote on the project sometime in 2021. It would be one of the most notable decisions by the panel in years.