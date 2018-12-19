Park City house, old but not historic, torn down

A property owner has demolished an old house on Park Avenue to clear the land for a new one.

The old house was located at 1406 Park Ave. Heavy machinery took the structure down in recent days.

City Hall said the Historic Preservation Board in 2016 determined the house did not meet the criteria for inclusion on the municipal government's inventory of historic sites. Properties that are included in the inventory are protected against teardowns.

The house that was at 1406 Park Ave. dated to 1912. The Historic Preservation Board, though, found the house had lost its historic integrity through a series of modifications over the decades.

City Hall says the property owner intends to build a house. County Courthouse records show a New York firm called 1406 Park Ave, LLC owns the property.