Park City investment banker, who’s been at the ‘big table,’ runs for mayor
David Dobkin, new to the community, says he would bring expertise to the role
A Park City man who runs an investment bank and has lived in the city for a little more than a year on Tuesday started a mayoral campaign, explaining that his understanding of how deals are crafted would be valuable in the city’s top elected post.
David Dobkin, 42, lives in upper Deer Valley and moved to Park City in May of 2020 after having been a part-time resident for years. The investment bank is called LifeSci Capital and focuses on the health care and biotech industries. He also runs a special purpose acquisition company that deals in the same industries.
“Just because I’m new doesn’t mean I’m foreign,” he said, acknowledging his short time as a full-time resident of Park City.
He said he can “leverage” his expertise to the benefit of Park City as the mayor and said he would be the community’s biggest proponent.
“I’ve seen every facet of a deal internationally, nationally, locally,” he said, describing that he has been at the “big table.”
He once worked for the New Zealand government assisting in that nation’s investments in the U.S. He called New Zealand a “friendly foreign government.”
Dobkin said his platform, described as pro-business, will stress issues like transportation and the sustainability of the tourism industry.
“Tourism is our lifeblood,” he said, adding that it needs to be managed “in such a way we don’t ruin what we already have.”
He said new thinking about transportation systems should be undertaken, including the routes to Park City Mountain Resort and the Snow Park area of Deer Valley Resort. Dobkin outlined a concept of developing a gondola system that would link a park-and-ride lot on an entryway with certain locations inside the city.
He also said affordable housing will be a key plank in the platform. He pointed to the need for housing for people who work in the service industry and said there could be locations toward U.S. 40 for development of that sort of housing.
“I understand what makes this town special,” he said about the campaign.
The Dobkin campaign for the mayor’s office is expected to force a primary election. The incumbent mayor, Andy Beerman, earlier announced he would seek reelection to a second term while Nann Worel, a member of the Park City Council, has also said she would campaign for mayor.
