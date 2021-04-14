Park City keeps mask requirement in municipal buildings like library, City Hall

Park City officials have opted to require masks in municipal buildings like the Marsac Building, shown, even after the end of a state mandate. A timeline for an end of the mask requirement is not known.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

City Hall continues to require masks in municipal buildings, opting to keep the rule intact even after the end of a state mandate.

The mandate was lifted last weekend, but individual businesses and property owners have the ability to require masks regardless of the mandate’s end. The municipal government issued a statement as the mandate was lifted indicating that it would require masks or coverings inside all municipal buildings. There are exceptions for people who are eating, drinking or exercising.

It seemed likely as the end of the mandate approached the municipal government would enact its own requirement. Park City leaders since the early days of the spread of the novel coronavirus have taken numerous precautions as they attempted to curb the numbers within the community, which was among the first places in the state to suffer a cluster of cases last spring.

Park City leaders for months have seen the practice of mask wearing and other measures designed to curb the spread of the sickness as crucial to the city’s economic comeback.

The City Hall requirement involves all municipal buildings. Some of the notable ones include the Marsac Building, the Park City Library and the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center.

Michelle Downard, the resident advocate at City Hall, said officials decided to enact the requirement out of caution for the public and staffers who work in the buildings.

A timeline for an end of the mask requirement is not known. Downard said officials will base the decision on data points like the number of coronavirus cases and the vaccination numbers.

Downard on Tuesday morning said she was not aware of any conflicts at municipal buildings arising as a result of the mask requirement since the end of the mandate.

City Hall just before the end of the statewide mandate released a statement from Mayor Andy Beerman regarding masks. He said the mask requirement at city buildings will be in place “until further notice.” He did not provide a timeline, though.

“The statewide mask mandate is no longer in effect beginning April 10; however City facilities will continue to require our visitors and staff to wear masks until further notice…” he said in the statement. “It is up to us to continue to protect one another. We’re all eager to ditch our masks — and show off our spring smiles — but I implore you to wait just a bit longer. “

The statement also said: “Continuing our COVID safety practices gives everyone a chance to protect themselves and shows that we are truly ‘all in this together.’”

City Hall in a release highlighted the operations at several buildings and services. They include:

• the Park City Library, where services like computer use, browsing and the study rooms are available. Curbside services are also available.

• the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center, where unspecified limitations remain and some of the fitness classes are offered in person as well as online.

• the Park City Ice Arena, where standard programming with unspecified limitations is available.

• the Public Works Building, where offices are open.

• the Park City Police Department, where the lobby is open.

• Park City Transit, which continues to operate reduced bus service.