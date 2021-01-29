Park City kiosk-like coffee shop suffers extensive damage in fire
A small, kiosk-like coffee shop in Park City suffered extensive damage in a fire on Thursday.
The Park City Fire District said firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the area of Park City Mountain Resort at 6 a.m. A Fire District crew saw the smoke upon arrival at the resort.
Bob Zanetti, the deputy chief of the Fire District, said the structure was fully engulfed by the time firefighters hooked the hoses up to a hydrant. He said it took the firefighters 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. They spent another 90 minutes at the scene to guard against another flare-up and assist with the investigation.
Nobody was inside at the time.
Zanetti said the firefighters were initially concerned the flames would spread to a nearby building, but the fire was contained to the structure housing the coffee shop.
An image provided by the Fire District shows the interior of the kiosk and parts of the exterior were badly charred.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Park City kiosk-like coffee shop suffers extensive damage in fire
A kiosk-like coffee shop at the Resort Center at Park City Mountain Resort suffered extensive damage in a fire on Thursday. The Park City Fire District said the structure was fully engulfed by the time firefighters hooked the hoses up to a hydrant.