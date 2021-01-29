Park City kiosk-like coffee shop suffers extensive damage in fire

A kiosk-like coffee shop at the Resort Center at Park City Mountain Resort suffered extensive damage in a fire on Thursday.

Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

A small, kiosk-like coffee shop in Park City suffered extensive damage in a fire on Thursday.

The Park City Fire District said firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the area of Park City Mountain Resort at 6 a.m. A Fire District crew saw the smoke upon arrival at the resort.

Bob Zanetti, the deputy chief of the Fire District, said the structure was fully engulfed by the time firefighters hooked the hoses up to a hydrant. He said it took the firefighters 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. They spent another 90 minutes at the scene to guard against another flare-up and assist with the investigation.

Nobody was inside at the time.

Zanetti said the firefighters were initially concerned the flames would spread to a nearby building, but the fire was contained to the structure housing the coffee shop.

An image provided by the Fire District shows the interior of the kiosk and parts of the exterior were badly charred.