Park City landowner considers barring some nightly rentals in ambitious Iron Horse redevelopment

A series of buildings in the Iron Horse district would be demolished under plans for a major redevelopment of the acreage. The landowner is considering placing rules on some of the residential units in the project that would prohibit them from being rented on a nightly basis.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

A landowner pursuing an ambitious project in the Iron Horse district is considering placing rules on some of the residential units that would prohibit them from being rented on a nightly basis, a scenario that would be seen as encouraging people to live in the units on a full-time basis as well as something that could be considered as a step to reduce the impacts of a large development that would be set within an area that is already densely packed.

The possibility of a prohibition on so-called nightly rentals is among the details included in a City Hall report that was drafted in anticipation of a recent meeting of the Park City Planning Commission. The landowner, a firm called Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC, was scheduled to launch discussions with the Planning Commission during the meeting in late February before the first appearance by the development team was delayed at the request of the landowner.

The report by City Hall staffers, though, provides an early look at the proposal and includes several notable comments from the Planning Department in the period before the discussions between Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC and the Planning Commission start.

The report says the project description submitted by Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC outlines that the firm “is interested in exploring deed restrictions for some of the residential units to prohibit nightly rentals to increase the long-term housing stock for the neighborhood.” The report did not provide numbers.

“Staff is supportive of this approach because of the urgent demand for long-term housing units, especially in the Bonanza Park area that provides proximity to transit, to the resort centers, and to local amenities and services,” the report from City Hall says.

Staffers at the time of the drafting of the report wanted Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC to file a formal proposal regarding the deed restrictions on May 1, at the latest, with the possibility the Planning Commission could discuss the topic on May 25. The timeline is unclear, though, based on the delay of the first meeting with the Planning Commission.

The prospects of deed restrictions — which are documents attached to a property that regulate uses — prohibiting some of the units from being placed in the nightly rental pool will likely draw attention as the talks advance. Nightly rentals have long been controversial in Park City, with people in the surrounding neighborhoods in many cases complaining about traffic and noise tied to units that are in the pool of rentals. The issue has become more pronounced in recent years with a rise of online bookings that has led unit owners to put their places up for rent on a nightly basis as a means to increase revenue streams.

There is also concern in Park City that renting units on a nightly basis has become so lucrative that owners have opted to remove them from the long-term lease pool. That has led to a dearth of available places for year-round renters and, critics say, has changed the complexion of certain neighborhoods as more places are rented nightly instead of on a long-term basis.

A discussion about restrictions on nightly rentals would be in addition to the talks about the workforce or otherwise affordable units that would be required by municipal development rules.

The location of the approximately 3-acre Iron Horse district will likely be seen as optimal for units with restrictions against nightly rentals. The land is situated just off Bonanza Drive and close to numerous services important to everyday living. It is also centrally located for people employed in places like Prospector, Old Town and the mountain resorts.

City Hall itself, meanwhile, is continuing to consider concepts for municipal land nearby the Iron Horse district. It is expected any projects on the Park City-owned land will include a large bloc of restricted units for the workforce, but details about the development of the municipal land are not finalized.

The Iron Horse project would be an especially ambitious one in a key location in Park City. The concept calls for the demolition of the 10 buildings on the land and then developing atop the cleared ground. The development would include 145,197 square feet of residences, 4,304 square feet of space for retailers and offices and 2,992 square feet of restaurant space. The detailed breakdown of the square footage, such as the number of residences and retailers, is not known.

The upcoming Planning Commission talks will likely draw interest from a wide range of Parkites with the location being so central. People who live or own residences close to the land could want to learn about any impacts to their places while people who frequently use Bonanza Drive could question the effects of any projected traffic increases on the busy road.

The talks will also unfold amid renewed concerns in the Park City area about growth. The Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC project emerged at the same time as the ongoing meetings regarding major development proposals at the base areas of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort with municipal projects also looming.