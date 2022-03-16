Park City leaders slated to receive ‘Here’s what we did before’ briefing about 2002 Winter Olympics

A sculpture along the Park City entryway marks the community’s role in the 2002 Winter Olympics, one of the visible legacies of the Games. A former City Hall official who held an important role in the preparations for the Winter Olympics in 2002 is scheduled to discuss the efforts during a Thursday appearance at a Park City Council meeting.

A former high-level City Hall staffer who held an instrumental role in the municipal government’s preparations for the 2002 Winter Olympics is scheduled to provide a briefing about the work of more than 20 years ago during an appearance at the Marsac Building on Thursday.

Myles Rademan, who was the Park City public affairs director during the Winter Olympic era, is slated to deliver a presentation to Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council. The presentation does not appear to be designed as a detailed look at the preparations for the Winter Olympics in 2002, but it will bring a key figure to the City Council chambers at a time when the municipal government seems to be stepping up discussions about the prospects of the state hosting a second Games.

Rademan in an interview said he plans to use a slideshow to summarize the work during the era prior to 2002. He said he intends to cover a 15-year period that involved the bidding for the Winter Olympics, the awarding of the Games to Salt Lake City and the staging of the event. He said his remarks will offer “an Olympic primer.”

“Here’s what we did before,” he said as he described the plans for the remarks on Thursday.

Rademan was seen as having a crucial role in the preparations for the Winter Olympics in 2002, trailing only the one held by the director of Olympic planning. Rademan assisted with crafting the overarching City Hall policies for the Games and was one of the municipal government’s highly visible figures in the messaging. He left the full-time City Hall post in the years after the Games but continues to be tapped as one of the area’s featured speakers about topics related to the Winter Olympics in 2002.

Rademan’s scheduled appearance on Thursday is especially notable amid the ongoing talks at the Marsac Building about the possibility of hosting a second Games in the state as early as those of 2030. The Park City area would have an outsized role in a Winter Olympics, as was the case in 2002, with Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park identified as important competition venues.

The Park City-area operations during the Winter Olympics in 2002, which involved heavy planning by City Hall in conjunction with the Games organizing committee and others, were widely heralded afterward. Traffic, transit, security and the celebration generally unfolded as designed, with a significant amount of the credit going to the municipal government afterward.

It seems highly likely the current leadership of Park City would closely study the plans for the Winter Olympics in 2002 as they begin to consider blueprints for a second Games if one is awarded.

Salt Lake City in late 2018 was named the nation’s bid city for a future Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee is expected to turn its attention to awarding the Winter Olympics in 2030 after an especially busy stretch for the Swiss-based organization with the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the Summer Olympics in Tokyo being held in quick succession.

A timeline for an award of the Winter Olympics in 2030 is not clear, but the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, the organization mounting the bid, wants to learn by the middle of the summer whether the Games in 2030 or 2034 will be sought. The remarks by Rademan at the Marsac Building will continue a concentrated period of discussions or other sorts of gatherings related to the Games, including the commemorations in February of the 20th anniversary of the Winter Olympics of 2002 and a recent meeting involving the leadership of Park City, Summit County and the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Marsac Building and be broadcast online. More information is available at parkcity.org.