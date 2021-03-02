Park City Library reopens, another chapter in comeback from coronavirus

Brittnie Hecht shelves books reserved by community members at the Park City Library on Monday morning. Park City leaders reopened the library to the public Monday after it was largely closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City leaders have written another chapter in the reopening of the community even as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

The Park City Library on Monday became the latest municipal facility to welcome people inside again. The library in the past year had been largely closed as part of the municipal government’s wide-ranging efforts against the sickness.

The library closed on March 13, 2020, reopened for curbside checkouts and returns before partially reopening the interior last year for people using the computers, study rooms or tables. A full closure of the building with curbside service available, though, was later instituted amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the area and nationally.

“We’re a community living room. Browsing for books is such a rewarding experience,” said Adriane Herrick Juarez, the library director.

She said it was “lonely” in the building during the closure and there is “joy” as people return.

The library devised protocols designed to prevent the spread of the sickness. Masks and social distancing are required throughout the building, including at desks and computer stations. There is sanitizer available.

The library wants people to observe a two-hour time limit on using the tables, computers and study rooms while a 30-minute time limit is desired for people browsing the materials. The two-hour time limit is enforced while the 30-minute limit is suggested. Wi-Fi service is available for a maximum of two hours per visit to the library.

The library hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, scaled back from those prior to the spread of the sickness. The library is closed on Sundays with no timeline for the return of Sunday hours.

Curbside service is available from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day the library is open. The library offers curbside assistance in Spanish on Thursdays between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Return items must continue to be put into the book drop outside the library. The library says items that are returned are put in a quarantine and then cleaned prior to them being returned to a shelf.

The library, meanwhile, is also accepting donations of books and other materials. Drop-off times run Mondays through Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Staffers want people making donations to put them into a bin that is labeled as “Book Donations.” The bin is located outside Room 101.

Plastic barriers were installed at the Park City Library to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The library was reopened to the public Monday after it was closed in the early days of the pandemic.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The library, located in a historic building on Park Avenue that once was a schoolhouse, has long been a point of community pride. The closure left some without a place for after-school studies or a spot to meet friends.

Herrick Juarez said the some of the library’s offerings were popular during the closure. People checked out electronic books and audio books, using curbside or online services. Online story times were also popular, she said.

More information about the library and the reopening is available online at parkcitylibrary.org .