Park City liquor store remains closed and a reopening date is unknown

The state liquor store on Swede Alley remains closed as the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control continues to seek staffers for the location. The closure has stretched since January and a reopening date is not set.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Utah alcohol regulators are unsure when the liquor store on Swede Alley will reopen, and it appears the closure will last at least several more weeks, meaning it is likely the date could fall as Park City is reaching the final weeks or days of the ski season.

The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control closed the liquor store in the middle of January and indicated at the time the closure was expected to last several weeks. The department said the closure was based on a staffing shortage.

A spokesperson for the department said there is not an identified date targeted for a reopening and said a window for a reopening was also not known.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said there is one full-time opening at the Swede Alley location. However, the department said, “the true staffing need” is at the liquor store at Snow Creek, which is busier than the one on Swede Alley. The department shifted staffers from the Swede Alley location to the store in Snow Creek to meet customer demand.

The department said it is seeking three full-time employees for the Snow Creek location and one full-time employee for the Swede Alley store. Two full-time employees are also sought for the Kimball Junction store.

“But we will take as many employees as we can get to assure we can keep all the stores open and working,” the department said.

The department’s advertisement for a retail sales clerk opening at the Swede Alley location lists a $13.50 per hour wage with unspecified benefits. The advertisement is scheduled to close on Wednesday, March 3.

The department has said the compensation for a full-time retail sales clerk starts at the $13.50 per hour listed in the advertisement in the stores in Park City and Moab, another resort community, while the same post starts at $11.32 per hour elsewhere. The higher wages in Park City and Moab are based on the cost of living in the two resort communities. Housing in the Park City area would be especially difficult for someone earning wages like those listed by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The temporary loss of the liquor store on Swede Alley occurred during the busiest months of the ski season. The location and the Old Town liquor store’s previous address on Main Street itself have for years been seen as important to Park City’s tourism industry, offering a convenient spot to buy beer, wine and liquor in a state known for having some of the nation’s strictest alcohol rules.