Park City man enters misdemeanor plea in case that once involved attempted murder count

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

A Park City man on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in a case that earlier had involved a felony charge of attempted murder, an especially conspicuous reduction in the seriousness of the count that was brought against him by prosecutors.

Noe Rivera Zarate, 44 and with a last known address in the Iron Horse area, early in the criminal proceedings had been charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony. The case, brought in 3rd District Court, was amended seven times before the plea on Tuesday.

Judge Richard Mrazik placed Zarate on probation for 12 months, ordered him to complete a course centered on thinking errors within 60 days and ordered Zarate not to contact the victim. Zarate also was ordered not to use a gun, possess one or purchase one during the probationary period, and he was ordered not to commit violations of the law other than minor traffic ones. The judge sentenced him to 90 days in jail with the entire time suspended.

The prosecutors initially said in a filing against Zarate he contacted a man who had a child with Zarate’s former wife. He wanted to meet the man, the prosecutors said in the earlier filing. They met in an apartment complex’s parking lot. Prosecutors claimed Zarate was aggressive and pushed the man against a car, pulled a gun and shoved the weapon into the man’s stomach.

The prosecutors at the time outlined a verbal exchange between Zarate and the man that included Zarate telling the man “he was going to die” and telling him to “go behind the building so Zarate could kill him without the children hearing.” The man “told Zarate that if he was going to kill him, he would have to do it right there,” the prosecutors said.

According to the prosecutors, Zarate ultimately told the man “that if he ever sees the child again, Zarate will break into his house and kill him.” The man promised not to see the child and Zarate left, according to the filing.

Joseph Jardine, the attorney who represented Zarate, said in an interview the earlier count of attempted murder was a level of charge “he didn’t deserve.”

“It is surprising when a charge is reduced so dramatically,” he said.

Jardine said the attempted murder charge would have been appropriate if all the claims made by the victim were accurate, but there are “two sides of the story.”

“The two sides were vastly different,” he said.

Jardine, as an example, said there were no firearms involved.

“There was nothing that corroborated a gun was present,” he said.

Jardine described Zarate as a “good man” and an “honest man.”

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said the earlier count of attempted murder was appropriate and a “good charging decision” when it was made.

“We charge cases based upon the evidence available to us at the time of screening,” she said.

Olson said the outcome of the case keeps the victim safe and ensures Zarate does not possess a firearm during the probationary period.

Olson acknowledged the prosecution encountered challenges, such as a lack of witnesses other than Zarate and the victim, a ruling that went against the prosecution that would have allowed what Olson considers to be incomplete, out-of-context text messages to be admitted as evidence and, according to the county attorney, a complex personal dynamic between the two people.