Park City man launches City Council campaign wanting to tap benefits of rapid change

Daniel Lewis says he will campaign for the Park City Council this year. Lewis, an Old Town resident, says he will stress issues important to the youths of Park City and to the working class.​

Daniel Lewis, an Old Town resident who unsuccessfully sought a spot on the Park City Council in 2019, said this week he will mount another campaign this year.

Lewis, 38, works for Park City Film and as a bartender. He said in an interview he had not finalized a platform. He said his campaign, though, will stress issues important to the youths of Park City and to the working class.

He noted he wants Park City to “try to use the benefit of rapid change.” He said a changing community, over time, brings with it infrastructure improvements like trails and the development of lower Main Street.

Lewis said he supports the City Hall efforts to develop an arts and culture district stretching inward from the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. He said the district could become a place where people want to live and work as well as a destination.

“You’re really introducing a Moulin Rouge to the community,” he said about the arts district.

Lewis in 2019 had a role in one of the most intriguing moments in that year’s campaign. The margin in the primary election that year was razor thin for the last spot on the Election Day ballot. Lewis and another candidate, Chadwick Fairbanks III, were within two votes of each other to be the sixth-place finisher in the primary and the last person to advance. Fairbanks requested a recount, which confirmed the results and put Lewis on the ballot for Election Day.

Lewis on Election Day in 2019 finished sixth.

There are two City Council seats on the ballot this year. Incumbent City Councilor Tim Henney has said he will seek reelection. The person who holds the other seat on the ballot, City Councilor Steve Joyce, has said he will not seek another term.

The window when someone must file campaign paperwork runs from June 1 until June 7. Someone must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 on Election Day and have lived inside the Park City limits for at least 12 consecutive months prior to Election Day to be eligible to run for office in the city. They also must be a registered voter inside the city.