Park City mayor delivers farewell remarks, praising staffers and cautioning of ‘challenging times’ ahead

Outgoing Park City Mayor Andy Beerman, from left, poses for a photo alongside City Councilors Becca Gerber, Tim Henney and Steve Joyce on Thursday during a City Council meeting. It was the last scheduled meeting for Beerman, Henney and Joyce, who will leave office early next year. Beerman during the meeting delivered remarks praising the contributions of City Hall staffers.

David Jackson/Park Record

Outgoing Park City Mayor Andy Beerman on Thursday delivered short remarks during the last scheduled Park City Council meeting of his administration, praising municipal workers and saying it was an honor to work with the various members of the City Council during his four years leading the community.

Beerman, whose reelection bid was unsuccessful in November, did not dwell on the individual successes or challenges of his term and instead spoke broadly about government service. He was especially humble when speaking of the City Hall staffers.

“We are temporary. We come and go and our ideas come and go,” he said about elected officials. “But all of you make it a career to make a difference.”

Beerman, a city councilor before his mayoral victory four years ago, described the mission of municipal staffers as being to improve the community.

“People often rail on government workers as having agendas, and I sometimes say they do. They want to make the world a better place. They don’t get into government work to maximize their profits or to lead sexy lives, they do it because they want to improve people’s lives,” he said.

Beerman added there is “fresh blood and fresh ideas coming in,” a reference to four newcomers who will take seats early in 2022. Mayor-elect Nann Worel defeated Beerman on Election Day while Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell took the two City Council seats on the ballot. The three will take office in early January.

A third new city councilor is expected to be seated in January to serve a partial term vacated by Worel as she ascends to the mayor’s office. Worel resigned from the City Council after the meeting on Thursday to allow the recruitment process for the midterm appointment to launch.

“I think these are challenging times that you’re inheriting,” Beerman said.

Worel spoke of enjoying serving alongside Beerman and two outgoing members of the City Council, Tim Henney and Steve Joyce. Henney’s reelection bid was unsuccessful while Joyce opted to retire from the City Council rather than seek another term. The mayor-elect spoke of the loss of years of experience from the slate of elected officials.

“We’re looking at about 25 years. That’s 25 years of combined institutional knowledge and leadership and visioning for this city. And I am eternally grateful to all of you for that and I know that our residents are as well. Each of you have contributed so much in your own way,” Worel said.

The comments on Thursday followed six weeks after an election that turned divisive and showed that Parkites desired broad change. Worel soundly defeated an incumbent mayor while an incumbent member of the City Council, Tim Henney, was unable to keep a seat against Toly and political newcomer Rubell.

Henney, who served two terms, said he enjoyed the time on the City Council and lots was accomplished. He praised the community members as the people who “make the fabric and make the authentic local culture and make this place special. And it’s why I felt welcomed and it’s why I felt like I belonged. And serving on council is probably the highest form of relationship and connection to a community that I can imagine.”

Joyce said he will miss serving on the City Council, and he praised the other elected officials and City Hall staffers.

“We get up here, we disagree and then we put it all behind us and off we go. That’s been nice. And I see so many organizations that don’t do that, and it feels really special,” he said.

City Councilor Becca Gerber, whose seat was not on the ballot this year, praised the three. She said that Joyce provided her new perspectives.

“It’s been great having you on council, because we haven’t always agreed on everything. And you have pushed me … to think about things in a different way, to consider different options and to consider different solutions. But I’ve appreciated it and I love that the fact that afterwards we can go out and have a beer and make a joke and move on and continue on,” Gerber said.

She said Beerman and Henney provided guidance early in her political career, at a time when some questioned whether she was too young to serve.

“Tim and Andy have stood with me every step of the way,” she said. “And they said, ‘Absolutely you can do this, let’s figure it out.’”