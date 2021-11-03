Park City mayor-elect indicates no staff changes anticipated

Park City Mayor-elect Nann Worel says she does not anticipate staffing changes at City Hall as a result of her Election Day victory. She plans to meet with Park City Manager Matt Dias, pictured, to discuss the transition.

Park Record file photo

Park City Mayor-elect Nann Worel on Wednesday indicated she does not anticipate changes in the staff at the municipal government as a result of her win on Tuesday.

Worel’s statement about not anticipating changes in the staff was broad in nature and was not focused on any individual person.

She briefly addressed a question about the future of City Manager Matt Dias in an interview. She said she respects the city manager and wants to meet with him to discuss the transition.

Under City Hall code, a mayor holds the power to appoint a city manager with the City Council’s advice and consent. Worel noted the role of the City Council in the appointment process.

Dias was tapped as the city manager in late 2019, succeeding Diane Foster in Park City’s top staff post. His tenure has largely been marked by the municipal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which struck shortly after his appointment.

But his time as the city manager has also included controversies like an unpopular concept to build a facility to store contaminated soils along the S.R. 248 entryway and the creation of polarizing social justice murals on the Main Street asphalt.

Worel’s victory against the incumbent mayor, Andy Beerman, and the wins of City Councilors-elect Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell, signal voter concern with the overall direction of City Hall. Worel has said more transparency is needed within the municipal government.