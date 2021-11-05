Park City Mayor-elect Nann Worel’s victory creates a rare midterm opening on City Council

There will be two new members of the Park City Council in early January.

And then a third new one will join the five-person City Council shortly afterward.

City Councilors-elect Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell will be sworn into office just after New Year’s. Nann Worel will take the oath of office as the mayor at that time as well.

As Worel ascends to the mayor’s office, she will vacate her City Council seat, creating a rare midterm opening. The City Council will need to select someone for the partial City Council term in early 2022. The person who is selected will be given a term that ends in early 2024. They would need to campaign in the 2023 City Hall election if they desire a full four-year term.

According to City Hall, the municipal government will post a notice for applications for the City Council vacancy once Worel resigns from the City Council or is sworn into office as the mayor. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled Jan. 4.

The remaining four members of the City Council make the selection. The mayor would cast a vote to break a tie.

The most recent vacancy on the City Council occurred four years ago with Andy Beerman’s mayoral victory. He was a member of the City Council at the time of his successful mayoral bid and vacated the seat midterm, a similar scenario as the current one with Worel.

The opening four years ago drew a wide-ranging field of 15 candidates. Lynn Ware Peek, who was a City Hall staffer at the time, was selected.

More information about the upcoming selection process is expected to be released by City Hall shortly.