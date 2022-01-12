Park City mayor, just days into office, may already have a political challenger for 2025 election

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

The administration of Park City Mayor Nann Worel started just days ago, but a potential challenger has already emerged should she seek reelection.

One of the people who is vying to fill the Park City Council seat vacated midterm by Worel as she ascended to the mayor’s office indicated in his application he intends to mount a campaign for the top political post in Park City.

Mark Switzer in the application wrote he is interested “in serving temporarily on the Park City Council before I apply in the next mayoral election to run for mayor.”

The next mayoral election is in 2025. Park City campaigns typically are launched, at the earliest, toward the beginning of the year of an election. It is highly unusual for someone in Park City to publicly state their political intentions nearly four years before an election.

The application describes he wanted to seek the mayor’s office in the 2017 election, won by former Mayor Andy Beerman. Switzer says in the application, though, he was “denied my constitutional right to run.”

Switzer is unknown in Park City politics. Mayoral candidates who have advanced to the November ballot over the past 20-plus years have been well-established figures with backgrounds at City Hall or in high-profile activist roles.

Switzer in an interview with The Park Record said he spent upward of 30 years in the transportation industry and worked in property management. He said he plans to seek the mayor’s office in 2025 unless issues in the transportation industry are solved prior to the election that year. One issue in the industry, he said, is the process of awarding public contracts in the transportation sector. He also said he is worried traditional transportation firms are not receiving some sort of compensation for the loss of business with the rise of the ridesharing industry,

He also addressed the topic in his application for the City Council seat, saying he wishes “to help the transportation industry out of it’s bankrupt position since Uber and Lyft moved into the market used their monsterous capitalization position to slash taxi rates and push most of the transportation business owners completely out of the industry, never to return.”

Switzer in his recent interview with the elected officials regarding the vacant City Council seat briefly mentioned an interest in the mayor’s office.

“I’ll let you know if it’s a good job or not,” Worel told him when the mayor’s office was brought up in the interview.

Switzer acknowledged in a Park Record interview he resides in the area of Canyons Village after previously living in Old Town. The address in the area of Canyons Village is outside of the Park City limits, something that would disqualify him from serving on the City Council or campaigning for the mayor’s office. He said he would move inside the Park City limits if he decides to launch a mayoral campaign.

City Hall redacted the mailing addresses and the home addresses of the people who submitted applications for the vacant City Council seat.

Seventeen people are seeking the appointment to the City Council. The elected officials on Tuesday afternoon were slated to continue the interviews. An appointment is scheduled at a City Council meeting on Thursday. The person is expected to be sworn into office at the start of the meeting.