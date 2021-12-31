Park City mayor prepares to leave with legacy of open space, economic strength

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman, shown during an election forum in October, leaves office in early January after suffering a defeat on Election Day. He says the open space efforts during his time in office as the mayor and, earlier, as a member of the Park City Council were especially notable.

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman by a little more than a year into his term in office appeared to have garnered the wide support of Parkites.

On Election Day in 2017 he mounted one of the great political comebacks in Park City’s modern era, defeating a former three-term mayor after finishing a distant second in the primary election.

Voters later overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure providing most of the monies needed to acquire the Treasure land overlooking Old Town in a $64 million conservation deal, by a wide margin the most expensive in the history of Park City’s open space program. It was Beerman who many credited with reaching the deal with the landowner that ended a long-running development dispute. And Beerman aggressively pressed issues that have generally won support from Parkites over the years like environmentalism and the broader ideal of sustainability.

Beerman, though, suffered a defeat on Election Day in November and is preparing to leave office in early January. He sees success in his time in office as the mayor and, before winning the top political post in the city, as a member of the Park City Council even as voters opted not to keep him in the mayor’s office for another four years.

“I feel like I lived up to what I told the public I was going to do. I lived up to it and beyond, so I feel good about that,” Beerman said in an interview during his last week in office. “Do I wish the public were feeling better about things? Yes, of course. Do I think there are things that (if) I had a chance to do over again I would approach differently? Yes. But I think our priorities were focused on the right things. I think we made good progress and gave it a good shot.”

He noted the progress on climate work, transportation and open space, saying the municipal government has “done more than I could have hoped for under my best-case scenario, so I feel good about that.”

Beerman has served in elected office since early 2012. He won a City Council seat in the election of 2011, was reelected four years later and then won the mayor’s office in 2017 in his second attempt. The 10 years covered an extraordinary era starting during the recovery from the recession of more than a decade ago and stretching through the Park City Mountain Resort lawsuit that is seen as spurring a realignment in the North American ski industry, the final years of the Treasure development dispute, the early efforts to secure a second Winter Olympics for the state and the novel coronavirus pandemic. He leaves office amid a continuing strong economic comeback from the coronavirus-forced shutdowns of the spring of 2020.

“We were in a very different place. I mean we were still talking about economic development and figuring out how we were going … to put it all together,” he said in comparing when he took office as a member of the City Council to today. “It’s kind of the opposite of where I’m leaving, which is how are we dealing with all the economic pressures.”

Beerman, 52 and an Old Town resident, rose from the ranks of the group that represents the interests of businesses in the Main Street core. He led the organization now known as the Historic Park City Alliance before winning elected office. Beerman spent his career in Park City helming the Treasure Mountain Inn on Main Street with his wife. The couple has since sold most of the holdings at the inn, retaining some of the commercial space and several residential units.

Beerman in the 2021 campaign cleared the primary election but trailed the first-place finisher, City Councilor Nann Worel, by a wide margin as they headed into the fall politicking. The campaign focused on typical Park City issues like growth, traffic and the environment, but government process also was a key topic that seemed to favor the challenger. Worel won in a landslide and is scheduled to take office on Tuesday.

Park City elections are nonpartisan, but Beerman leans heavily toward the Democratic platform. He said he considers himself to be temporarily retired with the hopes in the short term of traveling. Beerman said he eventually could work in the not-for-profit sector, likely in the environmental field. He said he holds no intentions to seek political office in Park City again or to seek office at a higher level of government.

“When I look back I feel good about the public. They trusted me enough to elect me three times, keep me in office 10 years,” he said, adding that he is grateful to have worked with what he considers to be great municipal staffers and city councilors during his time in office.

Beerman described the open space efforts as the key accomplishment of his tenure. The deal for Treasure was especially notable since it was Beerman who occupied the mayor’s office at the time the agreement was struck after efforts during earlier administrations were unsuccessful. He also held elected office as a city councilor when City Hall negotiated the agreement to acquire the high-altitude Bonanza Flat south of Park City. Other conservation highlights include Snow Ranch Pasture in Thaynes Canyon and the Clark Ranch along U.S. 40.

“Open space is really the standout thing. … Over the last 10 years, we’ve just made some tremendous open space purchases and probably headed off millions of square feet of development. And that’s probably going to have the most profound long-term impact on this community of anything we’ve done,” Beerman said, describing that “you don’t get this done by yourself, but it was something that I was excited to push forward and together we did it.”

He said work remains for City Hall regarding transit and housing. Beerman also would have liked to have made more progress on the ideal of sustainable tourism and said more work is needed on the state level regarding issues important to resort communities, such as regulating certain vacation rentals.

He said a desired resolution to the ongoing disputes centered on the Wasatch County community of Hideout’s long-range growth plans, which he describes as “predatory annexation plans toward Park City,” was not reached before he left office.

Beerman, meanwhile, said City Hall processes were improved to be more efficient and customer friendly, including streamlining planning and building processes and increasing transparency in budgeting. City Hall added the resident advocate post while he was the mayor, he noted, and public-engagement efforts were broadened.

“The local government’s in a better place now than it was 10 years ago,” he said. “And I hope they keep that momentum and keep improving it.”