Park City mayor ‘strongly leaning toward’ reelection bid
Andy Beerman says announcement unlikely prior to the spring
First-term Park City Mayor Andy Beerman said he is “strongly leaning toward” seeking reelection later in 2021, but he did not commit this week to a campaign.
He said an announcement of his intentions is unlikely prior to the spring.
“I currently have the energy and enthusiasm for another term, but the past year has been challenging. I will give it some deep consideration, and seek a lot of feedback, before making a final decision,” Beerman said in prepared answers to a Park Record inquiry.
Should he seek reelection, Beerman said, the platform would “remain resident-centric” and focus on issues like transportation, energy, housing and equity, which are current municipal priorities. He also mentioned topics like the plans to develop an arts and culture district along Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard and the efforts to host a Winter Olympics in the state.
“As we collectively recover and emerge from this pandemic, I see an opportunity to have a deeper conversation on community health and wellness. The next few years will require thoughtful and focused leadership to balance the community’s desire for bold action, with economic recovery and a need for strong fiscal management,” Beerman said.
