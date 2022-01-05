Park City mayor sworn into office, saying all are welcome and urging togetherness

Nann Worel on Tuesday was sworn into office as the mayor of Park City, completing a rise in the ranks at the Marsac Building that took her from the long, arduous meetings of the Park City Planning Commission, to the wide-ranging workload of the Park City Council and finally to the political prize of the mayor’s office.

Summit County Justice Court Judge Shauna Kerr, a former member of the Park City Council, administered the oath of office. Worel is the first woman to become the mayor of Park City, and the crowd at the base of the Marsac Building steps seemed energized even in the cold weather to witness a historic event in the community.

Worel in November routed the incumbent first-term mayor, Andy Beerman, and on Tuesday started a four-year term leading Park City. At least two former mayors — Dana Williams and Jack Thomas — were in attendance. Two new members of the City Council — Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell — also were sworn into office during the ceremony.

“Under my leadership, I welcome everyone to the table and hope we can come together as Parkites,” Worel said.

Worel told the crowd she was humbled and honored as the first woman to hold Park City’s highest political post. She said she is committed to transparency and collaboration, and she said she wants to reinvest in relationships and desires assistance from Parkites with expertise in certain fields.

The mayor briefly addressed the death of her son just days before the swearing-in ceremony, recalling they were together as Worel won on Election Day. It was a night of joy and celebration, she said. Worel also expressed gratitude to her husband.

Worel brings broad experience to the mayor’s office. She stands with former Mayor Brad Olch, who served three terms ending in early 2002, as the two mayors in the last 30-plus years who served on both the Planning Commission and the City Council prior to becoming the mayor. She has professionally been a not-for-profit executive.

Worel leans to the political left but also holds a sense of pragmatism in governance that some other political figures lack. Worel during the campaign was able to separate herself from Beerman on topics like government process even as the two oftentimes appeared to agree on the overarching issues in Park City.

Worel, who is scheduled to preside over her first City Council meeting as the mayor on Thursday, enters the office at the start of a busy stretch for Park City with key weeks of the ski season approaching and the opening of the first in-person Sundance Film Festival of the novel coronavirus era scheduled Jan. 20. There are also expected to be commemorations in February marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Worel will also hold a key role in the municipal government’s ongoing response to the pandemic at a time of increasing concern about the state of the spread of the sickness locally and nationally.

The two new members of the City Council also addressed the crowd.

Toly said collaboration is needed and said she would serve with the “grace and grittiness of a stateswoman.” Toly is a native Parkite whose family owns Red Banjo Pizza on Main Street. Her background includes time in the leadership of the Historic Park City Alliance, which represents the interests of businesses in the Main Street core, and service on City Hall’s Old Town panel, called the Park City Historic Preservation Board.

Rubell said there are complex pressures in Park City but there remains an opportunity to retain what he described as the community’s magic. He said the municipal government needs to curb the commercialization of neighborhoods and spoke of strategic planning. Rubell said he wants the “infighting” to stop. Rubell is a business strategy and technology consultant who has not previously publicly served in Park City.