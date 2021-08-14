Park City mayoral candidate, dropped by voters, says another campaign possible

Park City voters in a Tuesday primary election dropped David Dobkin from the mayoral field. He says he may consider another campaign someday for either the mayor’s office or a seat on the City Council.

Courtesy of David Dobkin

Park City voters essentially dropped David Dobkin from the field for the mayor’s office on Tuesday, but the former candidate sees there being success in his first foray into City Hall politics.

Dobkin was unknown in Park City political circles before he announced the mayoral campaign in early June. He spent a little more than two months attempting to gain name recognition as he competed against two of Park City’s best-known political figures — Mayor Andy Beerman and Park City Councilor Nann Worel — in a primary election.

The voters, though, opted for Worel and Beerman in the primary, advancing them to the Election Day ballot in November and eliminating Dobkin from contention.

“I think I did as well as I could have possibly done,” Dobkin said in an interview.

It seems highly unlikely Dobkin by the time of the canvass will have gained enough votes to advance. He said, though, he anticipates the margin between himself and Beerman will narrow once the canvass is held.

Dobkin is an investment banker who lives in upper Deer Valley and moved to Park City in May of 2020. He was a part-time resident for years prior to moving to Park City on a full-time basis. Dobkin argued he is knowledgeable about Park City issues even after having lived in the community on a full-time basis for a short time.

Worel and Beerman are each longtime Park City residents who rose through the ranks of the community. Worel was a not-for-profit leader and a member of the Park City Planning Commission in addition to her tenure as a city councilor, while Beerman was a member of the City Council and a Main Street business leader prior to his election as mayor four years ago.

“I had a big uphill climb ahead of me,” he acknowledged about campaigning in a field with Beerman and Worel.

He said there is a possibility he could have garnered more votes if he had launched the campaign earlier than he did. The early June announcement was made after those by Beerman and Worel, and many people appeared to be focused on a Beerman-Worel contest early in the primary season.

Dobkin campaigned on a platform that included removing politics from the municipal government. He also pushed a radical budget concept that would have eliminated property taxes on residences that are occupied on a full-time basis. He saw possibilities in altering the municipal housing program as well.

“There are people who believe in my message,” Dobkin said.

He self-financed much of the campaign through the final days of the primary election. Dobkin earlier explained the self-financing by saying he needed to rapidly become known to voters.

Dobkin said he wants to meet with Beerman and Worel with the possibility he will endorse one of them in the fall campaign.

Dobkin said he may consider another campaign someday for either the mayor’s office or a seat on the City Council. The next mayoral election is slated to take place in 2025 while there is a City Council contest with three seats on the ballot in 2023. He also said he may consider submitting an application to serve on a City Hall panel like the Park City Planning Commission.