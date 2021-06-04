Park City mayoral, City Council elections head to primaries

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

There are enough candidates in the Park City mayoral contest as well as in the Park City Council competition to force primary elections in both of the campaigns.

Previously declared candidates and newcomers filed paperwork with City Hall in recent days formalizing the campaigns.

The declared mayoral candidates are:

• incumbent Mayor Andy Beerman

• City Councilor Nann Worel

• investment banker David Dobkin

The declared City Council candidates are:

• Jeremy Rubell

• Michael Franchek

• Tim Henney, an incumbent city councilor

• Tana Toly

• Daniel Lewis

• Thomas Purcell

The primaries will be held on Aug. 10.

The filing window when candidates must submit paperwork at the Marsac Building closes on Monday.

A candidate must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 by Election Day, a registered voter inside Park City and a Park City resident for at least 12 consecutive months prior to Election Day.

More information about the election is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/government/election-information.