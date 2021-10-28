Park City mayoral competitors amass giant campaign war chests

Mayor Andy Beerman and his opponent in the election this year, Park City Councilor Nann Worel, amassed unprecedented campaign war chests, financial reports submitted to City Hall show.

Park Record file photos

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman amassed nearly $65,000 in political contributions by Tuesday while the challenger, Park City Councilor Nann Worel, brought in nearly $54,000 during the same timeframe, unprecedented numbers for a City Hall campaign and hauls that illustrate how competitive the two see the contest even if the politicking has not been, at least outwardly, rough and tumble this year.

The two mayoral candidates and the three people vying for one of the two seats on the City Council that will be decided on Tuesday filed required campaign-finance reports with City Hall detailing contributors and expenses.

The filings from Beerman and Worel are especially notable with the contribution numbers each topping the $50,000 mark. Beerman is seeking a second term as the mayor. Worel is attempting to unseat the incumbent. They have long been seen as two of the top political figures in Park City. Beerman served on the City Council before his election as mayor four years ago and once led the group that represents businesses in the Main Street core. Worel is a former member of the Park City Planning Commission and a onetime not-for-profit executive.

Worel routed Beerman and a third mayoral candidate in an August primary and vowed at the time to campaign in the fall as if she were behind. Beerman in the time since the primary has attempted to shore up an establishment base and expand his support to close the gap from the primary. The financial numbers indicate both of the candidates remained aggressive well into the key weeks of the fall campaign.

According to Beerman’s submittal , the mayor raised $64,925 and spent $46,848.77 by the time of the filing. Worel raised $53,613 and spent $29,487.49 by the time of the filing.

The mayor’s filing included an inaccurate campaign balance based on faulty arithmetic. The actual balance at the time of the filing was $18,076.23. Beerman filed an amended report the day after the inaccurate one, which pegged the balance at $17,806.23, was submitted.

Some of the mayor’s recent contributions included $2,500 from Ladd Christensen and $5,000 from Dick Roth. Recent contributions to Worel included $5,000 from James Swartz and a series of people providing $1,000 each.

The fundraising side of the ledger in the mayoral contest makes the campaign the most expensive in Park City’s history.

Beerman in an interview described the financial numbers in the campaign this year as being “ridiculous.”

“Little races like this should be small-dollar races,” the mayor said.

Beerman said he did not want to be outspent by his opponent and acknowledged he needed to reverse the performance in the primary. He said he was “busy being mayor” early in the campaign.

“I had a lot of ground to make up,” he said.

Beerman said he did not solicit contributions and instead relied on people who reached out to him with financial support.

The mayor said he would support a City Hall discussion regarding instituting limits on campaign finances. He did not provide details.

Worel said the financial levels were “very unfortunate.”

“It’s just amazing to me this race is costing so much more” than a City Council campaign, she said.

Worel said newspaper advertising pushed up the expenses, as did a mailing and advertising on digital media.

“It all adds up,” she said.

Highlights from the filings submitted by the City Council candidates include:

• Jeremy Rubell raising $19,686 and spending $19,328.76, leaving a balance of $357.24. He received support at the $500 level from establishments like Butcher’s Chop House & Bar, The Bone Yard and No Name Saloon that are under the same ownership umbrella. The Park City Board of Realtors contributed $500.

• Tana Toly raising $9,070 and spending $9,242.48. She was left with a balance of $306.31 based on a carry over of funds from the primary election. She received support at the $500 level from establishments like The Bone Yard, Butcher’s Chop House & Bar and No Name Saloon. Her family’s Red Banjo Pizza and Toly herself were significant contributors.

• incumbent City Councilor Tim Henney raising $3,510 and spending $2,340.26, leaving him with $1,169.74 in the final days of the campaign. Henney received two contributions from the Women’s Democratic Club of Utah totaling $300 and received a $500 contribution from Jim Doilney, a 1980s-era member of the City Council and the father of current City Councilor Max Doilney.