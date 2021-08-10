Park City mayoral primary: Nann Worel wins by wide margin, setting up contest with incumbent Andy Beerman

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman and Park City Councilor Nann Worel advanced to the November ballot in the mayoral primary on Tuesday.​

Park City Councilor Nann Worel by a wide margin outdistanced the two other competitors in the mayoral primary election on Tuesday, according to the unofficial results, and appears to have advanced to Election Day in November against the incumbent mayor, Andy Beerman.

Worel received 1,166 votes in the unofficial results released Tuesday night. Second-place finisher Beerman garnered 594 votes while investment banker David Dobkin, who was unknown in Park City political circles prior to the campaign, received 297 votes.

The voters on Tuesday also put four Park City Council candidates on the cusp of the November ballot. The unofficial results of the City Council primary:

1. Tana Toly, 1,115 votes

2. Jeremy Rubell, 1,052 votes

3. Tim Henney, an incumbent city councilor, 682 votes

4. Thomas Purcell, 268 votes

5. John Greenfield, 243 votes

6. Daniel Lewis, 125 votes

7. Jamison Brandi, 108 votes

8. Michael Franchek, 40 votes

The top four finishers will advance to Election Day, when two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Voter turnout was 34.4%.

Based on the results released on Tuesday, it is likely there will be the possibility that a recount could be requested in the City Council contest. A recount could be sought if there is a margin of less than 1/4 of 1%.

The tally included all the ballots received by the Summit County Clerk’s Office by Tuesday in the vote-by-mail election as well as the ballots that were left in drop boxes by 2 p.m. on Tuesday. It is not known how many more ballots will qualify through their postmark or were left in the drop boxes after the 2 p.m. collection.

The margin that any recount would be based upon will not be known until the primary election canvass, scheduled on Aug. 19.

The mayoral contest has greatly overshadowed the City Council campaign, and voters will have a choice between two of Park City’s best-known politicians. Beerman is a first-term mayor who previously served on the City Council while Worel is in her second term as a city councilor and once was a member of the Park City Planning Commission.

If Worel holds the commanding lead through the final primary tally, she would appear to be in a strong position headed into the fall campaign. Beerman, though, has proven to have an ability to brush off primary results to ultimately win in a general election. Beerman finished a distant second in the mayoral primary four years ago before exhibiting resilience in the fall campaign to capture the mayor’s office.