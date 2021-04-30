Park City mayor’s compensation pegged at nearly $70K

The Marsac Building.



The mayor of Park City earns $45,366.72 per year in the community’s top elected post.

But the person in that role also receives family health insurance valued at $21,522.48 annually. They can opt to take the value of the insurance in cash.

The mayor, meanwhile, receives another $250 per month in a car allowance.

The total compensation for the mayor’s office reaches $69,889.20 annually.

A member of the Park City Council, meanwhile, earns $23,435.04 annually and receives the family health insurance benefit, which can be taken as cash. The total hits $44,957.52 for each member of the City Council.

A different set of elected officials in the middle of the last decade approved a significant increase to the compensation levels for the mayor’s office and the City Council seats.

The elected officials at that time were worried that the compensation that was offered then was inadequate for the work and was a deterrent to attracting a diverse field of candidates. The increases were seen as means to make serving in public office available to a broader group of Parkites.