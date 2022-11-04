Park City Mountain, Deer Valley confident in ski season hiring

Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain, appeared at a Park City Council meeting on Thursday, addressing topics such as housing and plans for opening day at the resort. | David Jackson/Park Record

The top staffers at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort on Thursday each indicated they are confident in their hiring for the ski season, making statements that likely will be welcomed throughout the community after staffing shortages at Park City Mountain during the 2021-2022 winter were partially blamed for widespread complaints about the guest experience during the season’s core months.

Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain, appeared at a Park City Council meeting to offer Mayor Nann Worel and others a preview of the ski season. Some of her notable comments centered on staffing levels. She said the resort in coming weeks will continue to hire and the staffing is a “major improvement over the prior season.” Walsh said Park City Mountain parent Vail Resorts’ minimum hourly wage of $20 has drawn interest from prospective employees.

Deer Valley President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett also touched on the issue in his remarks. Deer Valley is “overall feeling very, very good” about staffing levels, he said. Bennett also mentioned Deer Valley efforts to provide housing to staff. He said Deer Valley increased housing availability by a little more than one-third for the upcoming ski season, describing the resort as “getting scrappy” in regard to employee housing.

Walsh and Bennett are both heading into their first ski season in their current roles leading the two resorts. Walsh arrived at Park City Mountain in the spring while Bennett started at Deer Valley in the summer. They started at a time of broad-based concerns about the way the last ski season unfolded. There were complaints about traffic, parking issues, crowded slopes and prices. Much of the concern centered on Park City Mountain rather than Deer Valley, but both resorts have appeared sensitive to the concerns.

Park City Mountain’s plans to introduce a paid-parking system on the Park City side of the resort was mentioned, as was the plan to limit the sale of lift tickets.

Walsh also said Park City Mountain plans to have terrain open on the Park City and Canyons Village sides of the resort on the first day of the ski season, which is scheduled Nov. 18. She said the resort wants to open the Silver Star lift around Christmas, but the schedule depends on snow conditions. She called the Silver Star lift, which is located away from the primary base areas, a “really important portal” for the resort.

Todd Bennett, the president and chief operating officer of Deer Valley Resort, spoke with Park City’s elected officials on Thursday, covering issues such as staffing levels and housing. | David Jackson/Park Record

Bennett in his presentation briefly described an investment in the ski school, noted a freestyle World Cup event scheduled midwinter and said Deer Valley is committed to supporting the efforts to host a second Winter Olympics in the state. He mentioned the plans for a major development at the Snow Park base but did not offer details. Deer Valley is scheduled to open Dec. 3.

The elected officials did not engage in a detailed discussion with the two resort executives, but they brought up several issues, including concerns about traffic on streets close to Park City Mountain and whether the resort would feel different with the limit on lift-ticket sales.

The appearance by Walsh followed months after her predecessor at Park City Mountain, Mike Goar, addressed the elected officials amid the strains of the 2021-2022 ski season and in front of a crowd that appeared to be weighted toward critics of the resort. The dialogue on Thursday was understated in comparison.