Park City Mountain Resort opts to limit lift ticket sales

Park City Mountain Resort on Monday announced it will start limiting daily lift ticket sales every day. The resort said the change will help “prioritize the mountain experience for guests.”

Park Record file photo

Park City Mountain Resort on Monday announced the scheduled November opening date for the 2022-2023 season and outlined that paid parking isn’t the only major change coming this winter.

PCMR and its parent company, Vail Resorts, will start limiting daily lift ticket sales every day beginning Friday, Nov. 18 in response to long lines and crowded slopes that were a source of frustration for many Parkites – and skiers nationwide – last season. The change is an effort to “prioritize the mountain experience for guests,” according to Emily McDonald, PCMR’s communications manager.

The crowd-fighting effort is a first at PCMR, and Vail Resorts plans to limit lift tickets at all North American resorts. Guests who do not purchase tickets before they sell out online will not be able to buy them in person. Lift ticket availability will soon be visible on the resort’s website.

“Guests planning to visit this winter – whether one day or every day – are encouraged to purchase their lift access in advance – whether it is a lift ticket, Epic Day Pass or season pass,” a statement from PCMR said.

Epic Day Passes and pass holder benefit tickets will not be limited in the same manner. People who purchase a day pass in advance or season pass can use it if lift tickets are sold out for a given day, depending on the restrictions of the product. Pass holders do not need to make a lift reservation for the days they intend to ride. A full Epic Pass, which gives access to all 41 Vail Resorts locations, costs $859. Prices are scheduled to increase on Sept. 5.

Similarly, guests who enroll in ski and ride school lessons that include lift access will not be impacted. Lodging reservations made through PCMR do not guarantee lift access, but the resort doesn’t anticipate tickets selling out every day.

McDonald said in an interview the lift ticket inventory system will be different for each Vail Resorts property based on several factors. She would not comment on what metrics the company will use to determine lift capacity.

Last winter, lift tickets were only limited during peak holidays. Despite assertions from former PCMR executive Mike Goar that PCMR did not set a daily record for the number of skiers and snowboarders, the 2021-2022 winter season brought widespread complaints from the community. Residents grumbled about long wait times for lift lines and mediocre $9 hotdogs, as well as heavy traffic traveling to and from the resort.

Goar later conceded the ski season was tough and affirmed that PCMR is committed to serving its guests and the community.

PCMR’s upcoming paid-parking system is also touted as an initiative to address Parkites’ ongoing concerns. The $25 per vehicle daily fee to use the Main, First Time and Silver King parking lots will be in place between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Dec. 12 through April 2. Parking is free during the early and late seasons, but a reservation is still required during that time. No reservation is needed to park after 1 p.m., when the fee is waived.

The plan also includes some free parking at the Canyons Village base area and outlying park and ride locations. There are incentives for guests who carpool or use public transit. An informational session is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Legacy Lodge.

“This plan will reduce traffic congestion in the Mountain Village base area and give guests assurance of available parking at the times they choose. We’ve seen similar parking reservation systems work successfully at other resorts in the state,” Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer at PCMR, said last week in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to reduce congestion and give guests a variety of options to access the resort.”

Other new offerings at PCMR for the 2022-2023 winter season include improvements to Canyons Village. A new outdoor space featuring a snow-melt patio with various seating options, fire pits and a large hearth is opening at Red Tail Grill. There will also be a new ski beach extending from the Red Pine Gondola to the Orange Bubble Express. The area will include heated pavers, fire pits and seating.