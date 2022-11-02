Park City Mountain slated to deliver ski season preview after winter of widespread angst

Park City Mountain celebrated opening day of the 2021-2022 ski season a year ago, but there were widespread issues at the resort as the season progressed. Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort executives on Thursday are scheduled to brief Park City leaders about plans for the upcoming ski season. | Park Record file photo by David Jackson

TPR

Park City leaders in the weeks before the scheduled start of the ski season are slated to receive briefings about the winter from top executives at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort, discussions that seem to have greater significance after the widespread complaints about the 2021-2022 season.

Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain, and Deer Valley President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett are scheduled to brief Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council separately and consecutively on Thursday. Thirty-minute blocks are set aside for each of the presentations. The senior director of base area operations at Park City Mountain, Mike Lewis, is listed as appearing alongside Walsh.

Park City Mountain is scheduled to open later in November while Deer Valley has set an opening date in early December. Park City officials and the resorts regularly work together on a broad range of issues, but it is rare for the top staffers at the resorts to make a public appearance in front of the elected officials.

There will likely especially be interest by the elected officials and the public in the comments by the Park City Mountain representatives. Much of the angst in the community during the most recent ski season was centered on the operations at Park City Mountain.

There was dismay during the 2021-2022 season about a variety of issues at Park City Mountain, including what critics saw as crowded slopes, long lift lines, poor service and high prices. The unhappiness mounted through the early months of the winter, culminating with erupting tensions during a February meeting of the City Council as Parkites brought their grievances to the elected officials.

It seems almost certain the Park City Mountain representatives will attempt to calm concerns about the prospects of the upcoming season being a repeat of the 2021-2022 winter. The Park City Mountain side could address staffing levels, which were partly blamed for some of the issues last winter, and a paid-parking system that will debut during the ski season. Both of the topics appear to be keys for Park City Mountain as it finalizes its operations plans. The paid-parking system, which will cover all of the surface lots at the Park City-side base, is an especially aggressive step that is designed as a traffic-fighting measure. The resort will also begin limiting daily lift ticket sales, another aggressive step taken after the crowding issues.

“Last year was a tough season. And I didn’t have to be here to know that. It was tough in a lot of places,” Walsh said in a September interview with The Park Record. “But I think going into this season is just making sure everyone feels the positivity and can sort of leave that behind, and focus on going forward.”

It is unclear whether the elected officials will desire information about plans for a major development at the base of Park City Mountain. That project is before the Park City Planning Commission, and the elected officials typically prefer to leave issues like it to the lower panel. The project as designed, though, would remake the base area and have community-wide implications based on the large scale of the proposal.

Deer Valley did not endure the same sort of criticism as Park City Mountain during the 2021-2022 winter, but issues such as traffic are relevant nonetheless with the base areas being so close to each other. It is unclear what topics Deer Valley will highlight during its time on Thursday. The resort also is pursuing a major development — at the Snow Park base — that could be noted on Thursday.

The presentations by the two resorts are scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. at the Marsac Building. The meeting will also be broadcast online. Information is available at http://www.parkcity.org .