Park City native bids for City Council seat, saying ‘We can’t just be 84060’

A Park City native with a family history in the community stretching back decades has started a campaign for the Park City Council, saying she wants to help guide the city in the era after the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tana Toly is 40 and lives in Old Town. She is a fifth-generation Parkite. Her family owns Red Banjo Pizza on Main Street, one of the few businesses in the community that predates the modern Park City ski industry that launched in the 1960s.

Toly is the vice president of the Historic Park City Alliance, which represents businesses in the Main Street core, and is a member of the Park City Historic Preservation Board, a City Hall panel with certain duties in Old Town design issues.

“This seems like a really good time to get involved, after COVID,” she said.

Toly questions whether a vision for the community that was crafted shortly before the spread of the sickness matches that of the next several years in what is anticipated to be the aftermath of the pandemic. She said the impacts of any population growth after the pandemic need to be considered.

She described a “conscious community connection” that broadly covers topics like transportation, development, issues important to senior citizens, small businesses and the city’s business districts. Toly said the community has become “stuck in this one narrow vision” and is missing some of the connections she envisions between the various issues.

Toly highlighted the prospects of connections of some sort, both physical and abstract, among Main Street, Prospector, Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain Resort and an arts and culture district City Hall plans to develop along Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive.

Toly also said Park City needs to work with other jurisdictions to address issues over the next three to five years. She noted the growth in Wasatch County as an example of an issue that can be addressed between City Hall and another jurisdiction.

“We can’t just be 84060,” Toly said, referring to the ZIP code that covers the Park City limits.