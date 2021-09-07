Park City official says social equity efforts may have boosted economy

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

A member of the Park City Council recently hypothesized that the community’s social equity efforts could have played a role in the strong economic comeback from the shutdowns in the spring of 2020 forced by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

City Councilor Tim Henney in his comments during a meeting in early September did not directly link the municipal government’s social equity program with the economic numbers, but his comments were notable nonetheless.

City Hall shortly before the comments from Henney publicized that a record was set in sales-tax collections in the municipal government’s 2021 fiscal year, running from July 1, 2020, until June 30, 2021. The record was set during a year of unprecedented uncertainty with the coronavirus spreading and questions about the national economy.

Henney during the meeting said he had “never seen more diversity on Main Street than I’ve seen over the past year.” He emphasized he did not mean to make a direct correlation between the diversity he witnessed and the economic numbers. Henney treated the topic delicately.

“I like to think that, you know, diversity is translating to vibrancy, to, you know, a thriving business district. But then it makes it sound like it’s all about businesses thriving, having great sales-tax numbers, which is way down the list for me when it comes to comparing to diversity and inclusion and social equity,” he said.

Social equity is one of City Hall’s critical priorities, alongside energy, housing and transportation. Diversity is key to the overarching ideal of social equity.

In an intriguing coincidence, one of City Hall’s most notable, and controversial, social equity steps during the 2021 fiscal year occurred just four days after the fiscal year started. City Hall allowed murals with social justice themes to be created on the Main Street asphalt on Independence Day in 2020, including a large one that carried a “Black Lives Matter” message. The murals drew accolades from Black Lives Matter supporters and scorn from those who question the movement.

Henney did not address the murals themselves, but he said the social equity work in the community “didn’t scare people away.”

“Obviously people feel Park City is a safe place, not just safe because of health concerns, but safe and welcoming and like they belong,” he said. “Because that’s what I see, anecdotally, on the street.”

The other elected officials did not respond to Henney’s comments in any depth. It is difficult to quantify any link between the social equity efforts and economic numbers like sales-tax collections. There are numerous variables that play a role in sales-tax numbers like the national economy and snow conditions.